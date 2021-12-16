Daily News: Sydney Sweeney Sizzles For Porter, Instagram’s First-ever Trend Report, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…..

Sydney Sweeney reveals she’s a bad ass MMA fighter

Euphoria and The White Lotus actress, and emerging style star, Sydney Sweeney is the latest digital cover girl for PORTER. In the latest edition, the 24-year-old delves into her two infamous TV characters—vulnerable Cassie and sassy Olivia—and what’s in store for them. Of the former ahead of season two of Euphoria, Sweeney teases: “There were a good two months where I was so annoyed by [Cassie] and the choices she was making. She battles herself [this season]. She makes a lot of decisions with her heart and not her brain… She destroys a lot of relationships.” The Washington-native also opens up about social media trolls, how her parents sacrificed everything to move to LA with her, and even her surprise prowess in the MMA ring. Read the full feature here.

Instagram releases its first trend report

By now, it’s no secret that most of us gauge fashion trends as they emerge via Instagram. But as they say: you don’t know what you don’t know! The social media giant has released its first deep dive into what kind of trends we’re likely to see in the near future. The report was compiled with the help of clued-in Gen Z creators across categories including music, fashion, creators, beauty, social justice, and more. For fashion, the report found that 50% of teens and young adults wanted to dabble in ‘dark academia,’ ‘goblincore,’ and ‘nostalgia.’ Ok! Second-hand shopping will also remain a focus, with almost a quarter of those surveyed saying they expect to both thrift more themselves and sell their own goods. As for beauty, it’s all about clean makeup and skincare and skin minimalist. Educate yourself, below!

thredUP partners with And Just Like That’s Molly Rogers & Danny Santiago

Online resale platform thredUP has linked up with the costume designers of And Just Like That, Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, to launch a partnership to help fans get their signature SATC-inspired look by creating closets inspired by Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda. In a poignant move, thredUP will donate 100% of the proceeds from each closet shop to The Willie Garson Fund. The three online storefronts are full of hundreds of thrifted styles hand-picked by Molly and Danny—including select pieces that came straight from their costume closet. The designated shopping destinations are Statement Maker (for the Carries), Polished Romantic (for the Charlottes), and Laidback Power Dresser (for the Mirandas). Get the lowdown and shop to you heart’s content here.

