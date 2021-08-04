Daily News: Oscar de la Renta Ditches Fur, Vaccination Proof Required For NYFW/The Met Gala, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Return To The Red Carpet, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas named new global ambassador for Bulgari

Former Miss World beauty Priyanka Chopra-Jonas is the new campaign face and ambassador for storied Italian jewelry brand Bulgari. In her latest role, Mrs. Nick Jonas follows in the footsteps of stars like Julianne Moore, Rachel Weisz, and Zendaya. In the first published shot of the new partnership, Bulgari has outfitted her in a simple and crisp off the shoulder white blouse, along with a golden necklace and pendant, a diamond ring, and matching gold and diamond earrings, showing off both the jewels’ and Chopra’s stately nature and timeless beauty perfectly.

Karen Elson covers InStyle’s subscribers-only digital September issue

Right behind yesterday’s gorgeous Jennifer Aniston print cover, the magazine’s subscriber-only digital magazine has unveiled its September issue cover star: the effervescent Miss Karen Elson. The esoteric redheaded beauty wears a pink silk Fendi shirt, trousers, and belt with Dries Van Noten camel boots for her moment in the spotlight, and fills the rest of the spread in classic ensembles from Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and more. Speaking with editor in chief Laura Brown, Elson discusses her two decade-career and being one of the most in-demand models of all time, as well as what she’s doing to make the fashion industry a safer place for young talent, and what’s changed for her now that she represents herself. Head over to InStyle.com for the full story and set!

Oscar de la Renta is going fur-free come October

Your favorite purveyor of floral cocktail frocks is going fur-free. After decades of utilizing animal byproducts, the company has announced it will phase out all fur use by October of this year. Oscar de la Renta had long been known as a trendsetter in the fur segment, hailing from a time when fur and animal skins were a de rigueur appearance on runways and in department stores. (Who remembers Anna Wintour famously saying, “There’s always a way to wear fur; personally, I have it on my back” in The September Issue documentary!). But times have changed, and along with many other industry leaders, including Wintour herself, de la Renta has removed itself from fur trade altogether. In a statement provided to The Daily, PETA championed the news, with executive vice president Tracy Reiman saying, “It took decades of PETA runway disruptions, protests, some carefully lobbed tofu cream pies, and pressure from activists worldwide, but Oscar de la Renta has finally followed the world into 2021 and banned fur.”

IMG, the CFDA, and the Met Gala announce vaccination restrictions

Following yesterday’s announcement from Mayor de Blasio, IMG, the CFDA, and the Met Gala have released their own restrictions for their upcoming NYFW events. As with all indoor dining and other entertainment venues, attendees for runway shows, presentations, mixers, and galas will be required to furnish proof of their vaccination status. Let’s all stay safe this September!

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds make triumphant return to the red carpet

After more than a two year-hiatus, Hollywood’s hottest couple (and some would say nicest couple) reappeared last night for the premiere of Reynold’s latest movie, “Free Guy,” at Manhattan’s AMC Lincoln Square Theater. Be still our hearts! The ever-stylish pair showed up as bright as ever, with Blake wearing a heavily sequined pink Prabal Gurung cutout dress from the designer’s Resort ’22 collection, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and Reynolds in a tan corduroy Brunello Cucinelli suit. The return of their loving energy to red carpet events makes us believe that, truly, America is healing!

Bo Derek & John Corbett have finally tied the knot

Aidan Shaw—excuse us, we mean John Corbett—let it slip yesterday on CBS daytime show The Talk that he and his longtime partner Bo Derek got married quietly in 2020. The actors have actually been together for 20-odd years, having met just after Derek’s late husband of 22 years died in 1998. The duo apparently got hitched around Christmas last year. Corbett told host Jerry O’Connell that, “We’re pretty private people, so we didn’t make an announcement.” Well, consider it announced! Congratulations to the chic couple!

