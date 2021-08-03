Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jennifer Aniston graces the September cover of InStyle

One of our favorite actors and Rachels of all time is gracing the cover of InStyle’s September issue! Jennifer Aniston is seen in a showstopping white number by Michael Kors Collection. The gorgeous, vintage-style photoshoot, which took place in Aniston’s warmly-lit L.A. home, also showcases the star in classic pieces by the likes of Alberta Ferretti, Saint Laurent, Chloé, and Gucci (her brown color-blocked suiting look was also notably worn in the past by Harry Styles!). Interviewed by editor in chief Laura Brown, Aniston discusses her lockdown activities, staying optimistic through tough times, how Friends changed the lexicon forever, and what’s next for one of America’s most popular sweethearts. Pick up your copy today!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Devon Lee Carlson launches Y2K-inspired capsule for Marc Jacobs

Trendsetter Devon Lee Carlson, whose follow count rises into the millions when you account for her various social media platforms, has been tapped for a pre-Fall 2021 capsule with the great Marc Jacobs. The collection consists of statement pieces which draw inspiration from Carlson’s childhood in the early aughts. Think: Paris Hilton-esque velour tracksuits, small shoulder clutches with attached charms, and comfy T-shirts, many of which are bedazzled and with high-saturation colors. “Marc is a true fashion icon and inspiration to me,” Carlson said in a release. “All of the pieces in this collaboration were designed to be worn in any setting, at home with slippers or out on the town with your most fun heels. Getting to design this collaboration has been such an honor and a dream that I’m just waiting to wake up from!” The capsule drops today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

Mayor de Blasio says New Yorkers must prove vaccination to enter many indoor spaces

The new statute, which comes into play today, includes all indoor restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues…meaning, if you’re planning on attending NYFW runway shows or presentations or events, get that vaxx card out and ready. Stay chic and safe out there!

If you want to participate in society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time. You’ll need proof of #COVID19 vaccination for indoor dining, indoor gyms, and indoor concerts and performances in New York City. This is a lifesaving mandate to keep our city safe. https://t.co/hIK99Z8M8A — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 3, 2021

Here’s who’ll be whipping up dishes at this year’s Met Gala

For the first time in history, fashion’s glitteratti will be feasting on an entirely sustainable, plant-based menu while they rub shoulders at the Met Gala. The up-and-coming chefs, restaurant owners, cookbook authors, food activists, TV personalities, and Instagram Creators will contribute either a canape, entree, or dessert to the Gala’s menu. Among those chosen for the honor (selected by restaurateur-chef Marcus Samuelsson and Bon Appétit) include Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Emma Bengtsson, Lazarus Lynch, Junghyun Park, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong, and Fabian von Hauske. To satiate your appetite (!) for more, the experts will create how-to Reels of their delicious summer picnic recipes using the hashtag #MetGalaChefs. Now…where did we put that spatula.

Tory Burch launches Tory Sport Fall 2021, focusing on luxury and optimism

For the latest edition of Tory Sport, eponymous designer Tory Burch is facing the future with a decidedly sunny and positive outlook. The new collection presents bright colors like violet, chartreuse, lemon, and neon orange, with pieces in luxe fabrics and weaves like cashmere, spun pima, and ski-ready polyester. Featuring polo shirts and skirts, T-shirts, golf and tennis wear, compression leggings, and a velour tracksuit, Fall 2021 recalls the best of the 1970s jet-set sporting culture, while elevating the clothing further with modern day fabrics and technology.

Gloria Vanderbilt’s Midtown home hits the market for $1.13 million

Located at 30 Beekman Place, the late socialite’s longtime home and city oasis was recently put up for sale by her son, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, for a cool $1.13 million. Vanderbilt had lived at her residence since 1997 until her death, and had never done any renovations on the apartment, according to the New York Times. A somewhat modest abode for such a glittering personality with one of the most famous surnames in the world, the East River-facing, second floor, two-bedroom, two-bathroom space features a beautiful open foyer, high ceilings, and a fitness center in the building. Grab this property now to find some Vanderbilt magic!

Giorgio Armani to become official style partner of the Los Angeles Chargers

Italian luxury designer Giorgio Armani has been named as the official style partner of Chargers Lux, the team’s premium membership service. The partnership will see the two camps co-creating events, content, and programing for the sports giant’s VIP clientele and members. In addition, Giorgio Armani and Chargers will put their heads together to develop personal experiences, exclusive premium activations, and customized merchandise for Chargers LUX members.

