Daily News: Michel Gaubert Apologizes For Racist Video, Kate Moss Gets Into NFTs

Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Michel Gaubert apologizes over racist video

French DJ Michel Gaubert, a regular music collaborator with major brands, was widely-condemned for a racist video which depicted himself and friends posing with paper masks and yelling, “Wuhan girls, wahoo.” Figures like Susanna Lau, BryanBoy, and Tina Craig slammed the Instagram clip—and reiterated how anti-Asian and anti-Asian American hate speech continues to be an issue. This morning, Gaubert posted an Instagram apology to his 400,000 followers and deleted the original upload. The post can be read below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michelgaubert™ (@michelgaubert)

Crypto Kate!

No, you’re not going crazy, the term ‘NFT’ really is everywhere as of late. (Aka, non-fungible tokens, a type of cryptocurrency that can be used to purchase digital goods such as works of art and other collectibles into assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain). And now, Kate Moss has created three videos that will be auctioned off on Tuesday as NFTs through the digital platform Foundation, all to benefit model Adwoa Aboah’s Gurls Talk charity. For the project, Mossy is teaming with anonymous artist collective, Moments in Time Collective, on three short clips which showcase her carrying out normal activities—Drive With Kate, Walk With Kate, Sleep With Kate. “Art for me has always been about the moment,” the mom-of-one said in a release. “Time is the thing that there is never enough of and that waits for no one. I’m intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine. I was also drawn to the idea that this ownership can be used to help others in need hopefully gain more of it. I look forward to seeing this experiment through.” Have your virtual paddle at the ready!

Peter Dundas teams up with Childhood USA

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Peter Dundas has created a capsule collection of loungewear pieces for Childhood USA, a charitable organization founded by Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden. The line brings together a more casual guise than we’re used to from the it girl-favorite designer and Roberto Cavalli alum. Think: a kimono robe, pajama set, slip dresses, and an eye mask in swirling prints. A proceeds of sales will be donated to the charity, whose sole mission is to end the abuse, exploitation, and violence against children. The collection, photographed on Swedish super model, Caroline Winberg, is available to shop from today.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.