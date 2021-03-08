Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Valentino Collezione Milano

Valentino is known for its support of the arts, and it’s epitomized in the brand’s latest campaign. “Collezione Milano: The Writers” has invited renowned authors to create campaigns made solely with text, reimagining the element of communication in the fashion world. Literary forces Donna Tartt, Elif Shafak, Janet Mock, Lisa Taddeo, Matthew Lopez, Ocean Vuong, Yrsa Daley-Ward, Fatima Farheen Mirza, and Raven Leilani crafted a variety of one-liners and fictional love letters for the campaign, which was released today. Under Pierpaolo Piccioli’s creative direction, the Collezione Milano project will also include music, film, and photography in the future.

Stacey Abrams is Marie Claire‘s April cover girl

Marie Claire‘s April cover star has been revealed: Georgian politician Stacey Abrams. The groundbreaking founder of Fair Fight spoke to Ashley Ford about her political trajectory, turning Georgia “blue” during the 2020 election, and writing her forthcoming thriller novel. For the accompanying editorial, Abrams is the picture of professionalism and leadership in Sansovino 6, Thom Browne, and Sergio Hudson shot by AB+DM Studio. You can read her cover story now, and pick up the issue when it hits newsstands on April 6.

Chanel taps Whitney Peak as new brand ambassador

Chanel’s latest ambassador has been announced: Gossip Girl actress Whitney Peak! The 18-year-old star of HBO’s forthcoming drama is the newest representative for the French fashion brand, after previously donning Chanel pieces in editorials for Dazed and Wonderland. As an ambassador, Peak joins the ranks of notable actresses like Kristen Stewart, Keira Knightley, Nicole Kidman, and Vanessa Paradis, deepening Chanel’s ties to the cinema industry. She’s also following in the footsteps of Blake Lively, who became an ambassador for the house during her heyday on the original Gossip Girl. We’re already anticipating plenty of Chanel moments in Peak’s future—and hopefully onscreen when the reboot premieres later this year.

Lacoste gets groovy with new Ricky Regal collaboration

Lacoste is getting a dose of 24K magic, thanks to a star-fueled collaboration with Bruno Mars—or should we say, Ricky Regal? Mars’ alter ego is the newest partner for the French fashion house, bringing his signature vintage-inspired flair to his very first fashion collaboration. The limited-edition collection, which features pieces like luxe matching tracksuits, printed shirts, and ’70s-inspired aviators will only be available for two weeks starting today. You can check it out at select Lacoste locations, or in-person at the collab’s opulent pop-up inside The Webster Soho.

Marc Jacobs to host female-led IG Live series this week

In honor of International Women’s Day, Marc Jacobs is looking towards the future of fashion—with a little help from his friends! The designer’s brand account will host an Instagram Live series this week, whereby a range of legendary women will talk about their careers, today’s society, and more. And these aren’t just any guests; the roster includes Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Gabriella Karina-Johnson, Adut Akech, Yoon Ahn, Katie Grand, Ashley Graham, and Dara Allen. Check out the first conversation on Tuesday at 3PM, where Campbell and Turlington will discuss how “Superwomen Give Back.”

Quay x Ashley Graham launches for International Women’s Day

Spring just got shadier, thanks to Ashley Graham! The model, mother, and body positivity advocate has launched a sunglasses line with Quay Australia for International Women’s Day. The collection, which features a range of sleek sunnies and blue light specs, is based on celebrating confidence—which we know from her runway walks that Graham has it in spades! In honor of the collaboration, Quay has also donated $100,000 to nonprofit Girls Inc., which aims to empower and embolden young women. The sunglasses collection is the latest project for the model mama, who’s previously crafted collabs with Marina Rinaldi, Pronovias, and St. Tropez. You can shop the line on Quay’s website now.

Coperni hosted a drive-in runway for Fall 2021

Want to hit up a drive-in movie? How about a drive-in catwalk? This was the plan for Coperni’s Fall 2021 show, based on the themes of possibility and seduction at nighttime. The front row was replaced with 35 electric cars in Paris, which stopped in Bercy’s Accord Arena to present the show to exactly 70 guests. Clothing-wise, the collection itself provided the perfect after-hours wardrobe, featuring an array of sleek minidresses, sexy zipped tops, and dynamic suits with raised shoulders and plunging necklines. There was also a hefty amount of star power, as Adut Akech, Leon Dame, and Abby Champion stormed the catwalk. Nightclubs might be closed right now, but we’re already dreaming of wearing these looks all over town.

Influencer Caitlin Covington launches fashion line with Pink Lily

Influencer Caitlin Covington—known as the creator behind the “Christian Girl Autumn” meme—is breaking into fashion. This week, Covington’s apparel collaboration with retailer Pink Lily will officially drop—and it’s inclusive and affordable for all. The 40-piece collection, inspired by wanderlust and her favorite vacation destinations, runs from sizes XS-2XL and costs under $100. Based on requests for affordable versions of her vacay wardrobe, pieces include lightweight printed tops, off-the-shoulder ruffled dresses, and feminine separates and swimwear. You can shop all of them now on Pink Lily’s website.

D&G sue Diet Prada for defamation

As much as we love our soaps, the best courtroom drama is happening offscreen. Case in point: Dolce & Gabbana’s new lawsuit against Diet Prada. The brand’s infamous #DGLovesChina incident made a major splash on the fashion critics’ social media when it came to light in 2018. Now, the label is suing Diet Prada’s Tony Liu and Lindsey Schuyler for defamation in a civil suit, according to Fashionista. D&G are demanding a combined €4 million for costs of revenue and other opportunities from DP’s watchdog reporting of the incident, which made the brand lose industry favor for at least a year afterwards. The Fashion Law Institute is representing Liu and Schuyler pro bono, arguing that D&G’s international operations don’t make them or their brand eligible to claim damages.

Doja Cat stars in V Magazine’s Spring/Summer 2021 issue

V‘s getting futuristic with its latest cover star! The Spring Summer 2021 issue is out today, with Doja Cat as its newest cover girl. The rapper, singer, and producer is rendered in 3D art by Jason Ebeyer and shot by Steven Klein, wearing Tom Ford, Bulgari, and Versace. In the accompanying interview, Doja talks to music superstar SIA about her forthcoming album, performing arts, and family. We can’t wait to pick up our copies once it hits newsstands!

Bloomingdale’s celebrates Earth Month Stella McCartney

Bloomingdale’s is “Stellabrating” Earth Month with a brand-new pop-up! Stella McCartney has taken center stage for the retailer’s latest in-store display, which features her newest collections and genderless Shared line. The Stellabration Carousel pop-up also contains eco-friendly products by brands like Tata Harper and SVNR, which share McCartney’s key value of sustainability. You can now view the Carousel in Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship store.

