Daily News: H&M To Collab With Iris Apfel, Karl Lagerfeld Virtual Bobbleheads, Valentino And Bergdorf’s Latest Dalliance, Jennifer Aniston’s Beauty Line, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Valentino’s ACT edition now open at Bergdorf’s

Bergdorf Goodman’s temporary installation of Valentino’s ACT Collection has just commenced its two-week run. An extension of the house’s ongoing commitment to reviving the theater industry following the pandemic, the collection was inspired by theater fashion and the entertainment industry as a whole—as proven by the burgundy curtains and black-and-white lightboxes complementing the garb. The partnership is also a sweet nod to the long-lasting relationship between the department store and the Italian label. “We strengthened our commitment to each other recently with two new shops for both women’s ready-to-wear and handbags in exceptional real estate. We’re also celebrating one of the most seminal and pivotal shows of the fall season, Pierpaolo’s sexy chic ACT Collection, which finally inspired us to dress again, and begin to embrace a wardrobe beyond just comfort,” said Linda Fargo, Bergdorf’s senior vice president of the fashion office and store presentation. Find the collection on display on the second floor of the retailer’s womenswear department, as well as online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with first child

Academy Award-winning Jennifer Lawrence is expecting—and we’re not talking about another prestigious accolade! The actress is set to welcome her first child with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney. The couple, who married back in 2019, are regulars to NYC paparazzi and have been spotted around the city running errands, sporting matching outfits, and likely vetting stroller-friendly spots around the neighborhood. Congrats!

H&M joins Iris Apfel to celebrate her 100th (!) birthday bash

Believe it or not, fashion legend Iris Apfel is turning 100—and, obviously, she’s doing it in style. To celebrate, she’s teamed up with H&M for a collaborative collection dubbed Iris Apfel x H&M, which is an homage to her stand-out style and youthful spirit. Key pieces in the offering include coordinating sets, tiered ruffle dresses, bright hues, and ageless patterns—how apropos! Each piece was not only conceptualized with Iris’ bold style, but also with sustainability top of mind—all materials enlisted are recycled or sustainably sourced. In addition to the capsule, which will debut in early 2022, H&M will join Harper’s Bazaar in hosting Apfel’s centennial bash at the Central Park Tower this evening.

Roger Vivier taps Gossip Girl stars for latest campaign

In efforts to show off its signature Belle Vivier and Viv’ Rangers booties, Roger Vivier enlisted Gossip Girl 2.0 actresses Tavi Gevinson and Savannah Lee Smith for its Fall campaign—which it released today. The campaign, shot by Heather Hazzan and styled by Eric Daman, pictures the stars touting retro, ’60s-inspired looks from the label’s Fall Winter 2021 offering. Sartorial highlights include hot pink mules and white leather pumps. In celebration of the debut, Roger Vivier will host a cocktail hour at its Madison Avenue store during NYFW—and of course, Gevinson and Lee Smith will be in attendance.

The Natural Diamond Council taps Ana de Armas to front campaign

For the launch of its second global campaign, “For Moments Like No Other,” the Natural Diamond Council has enlisted its global ambassador and Golden Globe-nominated actress Ana de Armas to show off its gems. Inspired by the council’s “Love Life” manifesto, the campaign aims to celebrate the integral role of diamonds in celebrating life, joy, and love—and who better to show it off than someone who radiates a comparable zest! As for the imagery, de Armas can be found flitting about Mallorca in the sparkly 11-piece offering, embodying the mantra whilst sporting smile-inducing diamonds. The collection, which was designed by Brooklyn-based jewelry designer Malyia McNaughton, is currently up for grabs on madebymalyia.com.

Karl Lagerfeld (NFT) bobbleheads for sale!

Launching Friday, the Karl Lagerfeld label is honoring its late namesake founder’s birthday with a totally on-brand collection of figurines—available only in digital format. The project, the house’s first-ever NFT launch, is set to debut on digital fashion marketplace, The Dematerialised. It will include a limited-edition count (777, in honor of Lagerfeld’s lucky number) of its inaugural collective, which will be priced at €77. Collectors will also be able to update the figurine’s look—Lagerfeld’s signature black jacket, ponytail, and oversized sunglasses—in future digital drops. What’s more, iPhone owners of the caricature will be able to share their personalized versions with others.

Peloton releases activewear line

Since its inception in 2014, Peloton has enjoyed numerous partnerships with athletic brands, but today, after three years of design conceptualization, wear-testing, and apparel merchandising hires, the exercise company has finally launched a label of its own. Aptly dubbed Peloton Apparel, it’s focused largely on womenswear with the launch range featuring four hero fabrics that speak to the “functional” nature of the offering. Each piece boasts breathable, no-pill, moisture-wicking, cool-finish touches. Top favorites include sport bras, bike shorts, sweatshirts, quilted jackets, leggings, and more, all offered in bright hues and with sporty-yet-refined detailing. According to Peloton, the label will produce eight drops each year, with surprise colors and logo treatments each time. Items retail from $15 to $118, and will be available for purchase in stores and online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peloton (@onepeloton)

Jennifer Aniston releases debut product from beauty line

Teased just last week, Friends star Jennifer Aniston is entering the clean beauty market with the launch of her LolaVia label. The actress has already teased the label’s hero product: a glossing hair detangler. The science-meets-nature hair care brand is one to keep an eye out for, especially since it boasts a sustainable, cruelty-free premise. Retailing for $25, the Glossing Detangler is now available to shop on LolaVie’s freshly-launched—and aesthetically pleasing—website. Watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LolaVie (@lolavie)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.