Elliot Page makes his public debut on the cover of Time

Elliot Page has officially made his debut on the newest cover of Time magazine. In the issue, Page, 34, wears a classic black sweatshirt and blue jeans with white sneakers. It is the world’s first view of the actor since he announced his identity as a transgender nonbinary individual last December. The interview is also the first one Page has publicly given since the announcement. In the feature, he discloses his discovery of his gender identity, the decisions made leading up to his coming out, and the importance of transgender representation today. “With deep respect for those who came before me, gratitude for those who have supported me and great concern for the generation of trans youth we must all protect, please join me and decry anti-trans legislation, hate and discrimination in all its forms. #transgenderrightsarehumanrights #protecttranskids,” Page wrote in a caption on Instagram, alongside a photo of the cover shot by Wynne Neilly. We can’t wait to see what he does next!

Justin Bieber drops second Drew House collab with Crocs

Justin Bieber’s chill athleisure brand Drew House made headlines last year for its Crocs collaboration—so naturally, the partnership has returned for round two. Today, Drew House’s latest Crocs piece debuted: a pair of the pale lavender rubber shoes, complete with Jibbitz charms of the House’s bunny, coyote, squirrel, and skeleton mascots (plus a coordinating pair of Drew House socks)! Unfortunately, the drop is fully sold out just hours after launch—but we’re already anticipating the brand’s next collection.

Hailey Bieber launches her namesake YouTube channel

Keeping up with the Biebers! Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber has launched her official YouTube channel! Unsurprisingly, the “Hailey Rhode Bieber” channel is already a major hit, gaining over 500,000 subscribers and five million views across the Superga campaign star’s first videos. The channel, which Bieber decided to work on after appearing in husband Justin’s “Seasons” documentary, will contain beauty, travel, and interview videos with guests (we already spotted Maeve Reilly, Kendall Jenner, and Dr. Jess Clemons!) as well as conversations about politics, mental health, and religion. Bieber even teased that she’d be debunking “interesting and strange” rumors that she’s heard about herself, too. You can watch the model’s first videos now, which will drop biweekly on Wednesdays until the end of the year.

