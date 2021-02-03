Daily News: Demi Moore On Walking For Fendi, Copenhagen Fashion Week, And More

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Demi Moore on fulfilling her Fendi fantasy

Demi Moore walked in Kim Jones’ star-studded Fendi Spring Summer 2021 Haute Couture show last week, but the collection and her presence weren’t the only things that went viral. People were quick to critique Moore’s contoured makeup that she wore for the show—but she isn’t paying it any mind! The actress sat down with Naomi Campbell for a girl-to-girl chat on her YouTube channel series “No Filter with Naomi”. Rather than addressing the negativity towards her beauty look, Moore and Campbell were quick to reminisce on their shared runway moment and Moore’s unbridled enthusiasm for the opportunity was palpable. Stating how her modeling experience “was a teenage fantasy fulfilled,” she gushed over how it “felt very magical and moving,” and “was extremely memorable.” Here’s hoping for more Moore on future catwalks.

Farfetch celebrates Black creativity with Nataal

Farfetch is expanding on its efforts to promote Black-owned brands by joining up with one of Africa’s largest media companies, Nataal. In a year-long partnership, Farfetch will work with Nataal to create content that supports Black creativity. The project is fittingly debuting at the start of Black History Month, kicking things off with a collaborative editorial with Balmain, celebrating creative director Olivier Rousteing’s glamorous Black style icons.

Copenhagen Fashion Week sees playful collections come alive

In case you missed the memo, Copenhagen Fashion Week is underway—and it’s already showcased some vibrant, optimistic collections for the Fall Winter 2021 season through lookbooks and digital runways. Rixo’s signature flair for the feminine ran wild with leopard, butterfly, and floral printed separates and vintage-inspired dresses. Stine Goya’s optimistic lineup featured sweet dresses and separates in lavender, orange, and an array of floral prints—plus plenty of patchwork and striped jumpers to boot! But one of the surprise standouts was H&M Studio’s “Treasure Forever” Spring Summer 2021 collection, composed of statement pieces from past collections that are meant to be worn and cherished for years to come (which you can shop in two weeks).

Dorit Kemsley debuts new line

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is known for her statement-making outfits and love for bold fashion—and now, she’s adding another design project to her resume. Following the success of her swimwear brand Beverly Beach, Kemsley is launching a dress collection with Nektaria. Naturally, it’s offering of sultry white ready to wear dresses and glamorous wedding gowns are infused with the reality star’s signature sparkle. Kemsley has already taken to Instagram Reels to start modeling the collection, partaking in viral video trends.

