Daily News: Chelsea Handler Sues Fashion Line, Chanel Comes To The Hamptons, AMI Shows, Pride Kicks Off, and More!

Chanel opens East Hampton Boutique

You can now get your Chanel fix in the Hamptons. The luxury line opened a new boutique today in the heart of East Hampton on Newton Lane. The shingled two-story store has handbags, leather goods, accessories, watches, jewelry and looks from the Coco Beach and Métiers d’Art collections. The store is located in the former Eileen Fisher store.

AMI shows in Paris

AMI presented its menswear and womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 collections in an outdoor show in Montmartre, at the foot of Paris’ Sacre Coeur Basilica yesterday. The show had an all-star cast of models walk including Kristen McMenamy, Cara Delevingne, Paloma and Sage Elsesser, Mariacarla Boscono, Precious Lee, Mona Tougaard, Sasha Pivovarova and Liya Kebede. Front row guests included Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve, and Tom Daley.

Chelsea Handler is suing a lingerie company for breach of contract,

We don’t see Chelsea Handler in the fashion news cycle very often, but this week she sued lingerie brand ThridLove for breach of contract. Page Six reports the comedian alleges in a complaint filed in the Superior Court of California that ThridLove failed to “fairly compensate her for an advertising campaign it hired her to spearhead.” The line canceled the shoot in January of this year.

“Handler believes and is informed that despite the representations made to her, the ThirdLove creative team in charge of her campaign had never obtained approval from its Board of Directors, and when the Board learned of the campaign at the eleventh hour, it instructed ThirdLove’s officers to terminate the parties’ Agreement,” the suit alleged.

Handler claims ThirdLove refused to compensate her for the cancelled shoot and violation of their agreement, despite “repeated requests” for the company to do so. She is seeking more than $1.5 million in damages.

Manolo Blahnik hosted a screening of the ELVIS film

Kristina Blahnik and and Zach Weiss hosted a screening of the buzzy ELVIS film in New York this week at Dolby Screening Room. The film features custom Manolo Blahnik shoes that were created with costume designer Catherine Martin for the Baz Luhrmann flick. Guests for the screening included Chris Heyn, David Rubin, Edward Barsamian, Elizabeth Kurpis, Eric Goldie, Fred Castleberry, Igee Okafor, Kate Davidson Hudson, Marjorie Gubelman, Matt Charles, Michelle Madonna, Moti Aknari, PJ Pascual, Tina Leung, and more. ELVIS opens in theaters today.

The Standard, High Line together with Grindr and NYSocialBee hosted their annual pride event

It’s Pride weekend in New York City and that means plenty of parties. Last night, The Standard and Grindr hosted their annual bash at Boom Boom. The theme was Liza with a Gen Z does Dangerous Liaisons: A Space Odyssey and the boys brought their looks. DJ Mazerbate provided the jams for guests Alaska Thunderfuck, Billy Eichner, Bowen Yang, Christian Bendek, Christian Siriano, Ezra J. William, Fernando Garcia, Gus Kenworthy, Moti Ankari, Prabal Gurung, RJ King, Ronan Farrow, Eric Rutherford, James Miller, Darren Kennedy, and Andrew Warren. Happy Pride!

