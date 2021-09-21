Daily News: Ashley Graham Is Expecting Twin Boys, Town & Country’s Surprise Cover Star, Kendall Jenner’s NYFW Diary, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tributes pour in for fashion editor Richard Buckley

Fashion journalist and former editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International Richard Buckley has died, aged 72. The longtime partner of Tom Ford, whom he married 35 years ago, died from natural causes resulting from a prolonged illness at the couple’s home in Los Angeles on Sunday. Ford’s company released the sad news in a statement, adding that Buckley passed away “peacefully” with Ford and their young son Jack by his side. Vogue writes that Buckley began his career in 1979 at New York Magazine and held positions at Women’s Wear Daily, Vanity Fair, and Mirabella.

Kendall Jenner shares a day-in-the-life during NYFW

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was back to business during the recent New York Fashion Week show schedule. The social media starlet and newly-appointed creative director at FWRD took Vogue.com in behind the scenes for a fly on the wall video. From calls with momager Kris to walking the runways, here’s what life looks like in the fast lane:

Jil Sander pops up in Soho

If you’re on Greene St, keep your eyes peeled for sunny hues. Jil Sander’s Lucie and Luke Meier have opened a temporary pop-up retail space on the cobbled street, showcasing their impeccable Fall Winter ’21 women’s and men’s collections, as well as bags, shoes, and jewelry. The floral-filled location will continue to morph its aesthetic, in line with future collections and themes. The opening comes just days after the brand announced a new CEO: Ubaldo Minelli (also CEO of parent company OTB, which comprises Diesel, Maison Marginal, Marni, Viktor & Rolf, and others.)

Ashley Graham is carrying twins

Pregnant supermodel Ashley Graham looks set to become a mom-of-three. The Nebraska-native confirmed to her 14 million Instagram followers that she is ready to welcome twins. Graham, 33, shared a clip in which she asks the technician, “Is that twins?” The video reveals that Graham and her husband are expecting two more boys—joining their 20-month-old son Isaac. Busy household! Watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham)

John Waters covers Town & Country’s 175th anniversary edition

The so-called “Karl Lagerfeld of Baltimore” is covering Town & Country’s newest issue, which happens to celebrate the publication’s 175th year in operation. The 75-year-old artist, film maker, and pop culture figure sat down with the magazine and revealed himself to be a 30-year subscriber. In the accompanying article, Waters discusses what is good or bad taste, and who gets to decide. He says, “Bad taste. I don’t even think there is such a thing anymore. I think what used to be called bad taste is now American humor.” Read his musings here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOWN&COUNTRY (@townandcountrymag)

Neiman Marcus x Hypebeast’s virtual showroom is live

Neiman Marcus has partnered with Hypebeast on an innovative experience which features exclusive footwear styles from 11 luxury brands: Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Balmain, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Giuseppe Zanotti, Givenchy, Maison Margiela, Moncler, Off-White, and Versace. The digital showroom concept, which comes as part of Neiman Marcus’ ‘Re-Introduce Yourself’ Fall campaign, seeks to give fans of both brands an experience that bridges the storytelling the outlet is known for with the luxury customer service that NM shoppers return for time and time again. Each shoe is displayed with accentuating lighting and compositional angles within the clean and minimal CGI environment and customers can explore every pair with interactive navigation and shoppable annotations calling attention to the sneakers’ unique design details. Discover it for yourself right here.

Ella Emhoff is the ‘out of this world’ campaign star for adidas by Stella McCartney

She’s already taking over the runways, so it makes sense that Ella Emhoff would now pivot to starring in brand campaigns too. The fashion student has been revealed as the face of adidas by Stella McCartney’s EARTH EXPLORER drop. A part of the Fall Winter ’21 campaign, this outdoor-ready line is derived from recycled fabrics without compromising on innovation—and Emhoff is the ideal curious next-gen star to put it to the test! The second daughter illustrates the functionality of the Sleeping Bag Puffer Jacket (100% recycled polyester and WIND.RDY fabric) and the Winter COLD.RDY Boots (made with heat-conserving, high-performance recycled materials), among others, in a new campaign alongside R&B singer and rapper Audrey Nuna, trans-disciplinary artist Alima Lee, and non-binary actress and educator Yanece Cotto. The collection is out now!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.