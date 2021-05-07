Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Leta Shy is now editor in chief at Self.

2. Sarah Brown, formerly Vogue beauty director, is now executive director at Violet Grey. Brown will head the newly-launched product development and content hub, Violet Lab.

3. Dylan Kelly is now associate editor at HYPEBEAST.

4. Jim Gold is now CEO at Moda Operandi.

5. Masumi Shinohara is now CEO Japan & Korea at Maison Valentino.

6. Ginni Read is now CEO at DERMAFLASH.

7. Holly Soroca is now president at Doen.

8. Shu Hung is now global creative director at Everlane.

9. Paul Leggieri is now senior director at M18 Public Relations.

10. Cristalle Velez is now PR & partnerships manager at Harry Winston.

11. Osmund Allenberg is now senior manager, PR at AZZI+CO.

12. Samantha Devine is now managing director, New York at The Consultancy PR.

13. Chelsea Peabody Bohannon is now senior PR manager at IMC.

14. Sara Jaskot is now coordinator, US Luxury PR/influencer marketing at Coty.

15. Kelly Armetta, coordinator, US Luxury PR/influencer marketing, at Coty Luxury, has left the company.

16. Kendall Cordes is now junior account manager at PR Consulting.

17. Jen Budres is now account executive, corporate communications at The Lead PR.

18. Chalena Cadenas and Nathalie Kourie are now freelancing for Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting.

19. Gallerist Isabelle Bscher of Galerie Gmurzynska (NYC, Zurich) has announced her curatorship of luxurious members club, Spring Place. Her first show will be artist Louise Nevelson.

20. Marlene Wallach, founder of Wilhelmina Creative Management and Wilhelmina Kids & Teens, has launched a natural skincare line called Gleem Beauty.

21. Snapchat has announced Snap Originals. Snap Originals are shows made exclusively for Snapchat by some of the world’s greatest storytellers. Made with mobile in mind, each episode is typically five minutes in length, fit to vertical full screen, fast-paced and hyper-visual. The feature will premiere this year.

Plus!

22. PURPLE is now representing luxury casual womenswear brand LOL, Marrakech-based atelier MARRAKSHI LIFE, and Chinese menswear multi-brand company GXG.

23. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing G-Star RAW.

24. PURPLE is now representing Camila Coelho’s beauty brand Elaluz.

25. IHPR is now representing Greenwich St. Jewelers.

26. Champlin PR is now representing Soonish Natural Beer and Starla Wines.

27. 3d Public Relations & Marketing is now representing Dr. Peter Lee of WAVE Plastic Surgery.

28. Samantha slaven publicity is now representing Truvani, Cure Hydration and Petal.

29. MP-IMC is now representing alpyn beauty.

30. Austin Smedstad is now representing men’s personal care brand Hawthorne.

31. Inspire The Now is now representing Soyier Skin and ATEAM.

32. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing intelliWHiTE.

33. BLK is now representing the luxury Parisian activewear label Ernest Leoty.

34. Agentry PR is now representing UNTUCKit.

