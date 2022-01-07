Daily Media: Tiffany Godoy Named Head Of Content At Vogue Japan, Plus Media Moves At Marie Claire, ODDA Magazine, The Verge, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Tiffany Godoy is now head of editorial content at Vogue Japan.

2. Vincent Perella is now digital editor at ODDA Magazine.

3. Zoë Schiffer is now senior reporter at The Verge. Sarah Jeong is now deputy features editor at the site.

4. Julia Marzovilla is now e-commerce writer at Marie Claire.

5. Charlotte Tasset Ferrec is now CEO at Maje.

6. Roberta Black, director of PR at 7 For All Mankind, is leaving the company.

7. Abby Shapiro, account director, communications at Karla Otto is leaving the company.

8. Andrea Feick, senior public relations coordinator at Roger Vivier, is leaving the company.

9. Jennifer Strasburg is now senior vice president at Autumn Communications. Josefina Ballesta is now influencer director at the company.

10. Andrea Kinloch is now SVP, brand partnerships at Digital Brand Architects.

11. Laura Gittoes is now account director, fashion at PURPLE PR.

12. Jamie Brenstuhl is now art director at SHADOW. Natalie Krause is now senior account executive in the company’s beauty division and Shelby Wallace is now senior account executive in the hospitality division. Daniel Vaughan has also joined as a production assistant.

13. Julia Ryll is now VIP PR manager at G-III Apparel Group (DKNY, Donna Karan, KARL LAGERFELD PARIS, Vilebrequin and G.H. Bass & Co.)

14. Emma Eskander is now salon director at Gilded Ritual.

15. Julia Graziano is now junior account executive at AMD-PR.

16. Gianna Fortunato is now assistant account executive at Push the Envelope PR.

17. Magrino is now representing Omni Hotels & Resorts.

18. Mega Mega Projects is now representing Ali Grace and Ali Weiss.

19. OGAKI is now representing Lancer Skincare and 8Greens.

20. AMD-PR is now representing Grande Cosmetics and rahua Rainforest Grown Beauty.

21. Michele Marie PR is now representing The Skin Project, Kinflyte, Nardos, Ivy City Co., Dear John Denim, Imbue, Khosrov, and Pura.

22. L.Woods PR is now representing D1 Milano and Mansi Jewelry.

23. Di Petroff PR is now representing Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, The Local Vault, and Swaying Butterfly skincare.

24. RK Communications is now representing Eliza Faulkner.

25. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Marc Fisher LTD.

26. CLD PR is now representing Otra Eyewear.

27. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Cyspera.

28. Behrman Communications is now representing Rebel Stork.

29. Pull PR is now representing Loving Tan.

30. Beach House PR is now representing Anihana and SKINN.

31. The Riviere Agency is now representing ABS by Allen Schwartz, Bfyne, and Primark in South Florida, Sawgrass Mills.

32. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Anise Cosmetics (for trade media only) and Leonor Greyl.

33. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Woolroom, CtiyLights, Do Not Peek Entertainment, and Domain Companies.

34. LT Partners has expanded their services to include a PR division for fashion, consumer goods, beauty, health, wellness, technology, finance, and hospitality clients.

