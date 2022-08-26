Daily Media: Irina Shayk Signs With The Society, Dirk Standen Named Dean At SCAD School Of Fashion, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Dirk Standen is now dean of SCAD School of Fashion.

2. June-Mee Hong is now chief revenue officer, Asia at FRAME.

3. Livio Damiano, vice president of communications at Karla Otto, is leaving the company.

4. Jennifer Brady is now account director, lifestyle at PRC.

5. Samantha Gabriele is now account coordinator at First and Last PR.

6. Lena Khalifeh is now PR and influencer coordinator at Schutz.

7. Allie Longo is now senior account manager at Blended Strategy Group. Annie Sovran is now account manager at the company.

8. Dhiti Kapadi, account executive at LaFORCE, is leaving the company.

9. Austin Stein is now director, hospitality/CPG at SHADOW. Riley Jenson is now account executive, fashion & retail division at the company. Olivia Hagans is now coordinator, influencer division. Madeline O’Brien is now account coordinator, fashion & retail division, and Rachel Horn is now account coordinator, beauty division.

Plus!

10. The Society Management is now representing Irina Shayk.

11. Brandsway Creative is now representing Emira D’Spain.

12. BOLD PR is now representing Anastasia Beverly Hills.

13. Of Counsel PR is now representing Fanm Mon.

14. ICA is now representing Alo: Beauty & Wellness.

15. Blended Strategy Group is now representing Dermalogica.

16. BPCM is now representing Lindberg.

17. Kucerak + Company is now representing Made By Gather.

18. The Lead PR is now representing DJM Capital.

19. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Graff.

20. Agentry PR is now representing Definite Articles.

21. The Consultancy PR is now representing Coco Republic.

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Sophie Grace and Bellemere New York.

23. PURPLE is now representing Abel.

24. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Tête-À-Tête Skincare.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.