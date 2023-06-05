Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Returned, The Conservatory Ball, and Fendi’s Winning Campaign

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic returned

After a pandemic related absence, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic finally returned over the weekend for the first time since 2019. There were influencers galore in attendance as well as Emma Stone, Simone Ashley, Jeremy Pope, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Darren Criss, Gayle King, Al Roker, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton, Joy Sunday, Ashlyn Harris, Cristo Fernandez, and Ava Capri. More than 7,000 spectators hit Liberty State Park to watch Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot and his wife Delfina Blaquier play Team Liberty Comets. Delfina was the star player on the field and took home the award for MVP.

New Yorkers attend the Conservatory Ball

The New York Botanical Garden hosted the Conservatory Ball on Thursday, celebrating its summer exhibition, …things come to thrive…in the shedding…in the molting… by contemporary artist, Ebony G. Patterson. The evening, supported by The Bancorp, Bartlett Tree Experts, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Hearst, Perrier-Jouët and French Bloom funds the Botanical Garden’s preeminent botanical research, Horticulture, and Children’s Education programs.

The sit-down dinner in the Conservatory Tent welcomed chairs, Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Bartlett Jr., Friederike K. Biggs, Georgina Bloomberg, Maureen K. and Richard L. Chilton, Jr., J. Barclay Collins II and Kristina Durr, Ravenel Curry

and Jane Moss, Gillian Hearst, Sharon Jacob, Jill Joyce, Deborah Goodrich Royce, Tina and Steven R. Swartz and Sigourney Weaver. Vice chairs included Michael Kovner and Jean Doyen de Montaillou, Gillian and Sylvester Miniter, Barbara Robinson, Jean Shafiroff, Elaine and Donald Textor, Douglas Dockery Thomas and Mr. and Mrs. Edward K. Weld. This year’s junior chairs were Hope Chilton, Cecilia Jacob, Stella Jacob, Sean Joyce, Arielle Patrick and Sophia Robert.

Photos: BFA

Fendi enlists Irina Shayk for Astrology capsule

Fendi gets it right with their new campaign to launch their women’s Astrology Summer capsule. Steven Meisel shot Irina Shayk and the images are gorgeous. The collection draws on iconic looks from the House’s archives, Spring/Summer 1990 and Spring/Summer 1993, alongside key codes established from Kim Jones. The looks include the written signs of the zodiac (in English and Italian) and astrological prints originally drawn by Karl Lagerfeld. Love it.

