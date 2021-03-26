Daily Media: Hearst Reveals The Oprah Rebrand, Tommy Hilfiger’s New Chief Marketing Officer, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Sharmi Gandhi is now senior vice president of corporate development at Bustle Digital Group.

2. Joyce Tang is now editorial director, audience at New York Magazine (Intelligencer, the Cut, Vulture, the Strategist, Curbed, and Grub Street).

3. Patty Lee is now executive editor at Kitchn.

4. Osman Ahmed is now fashion features director at i-D.

5. Oprah Winfrey and Hearst have revealed the new Oprah Daily, which includes oprahdaily.com, O Quarterly(a new print edition that will debut on March 30), and Oprah Insider, a membership-only community. In Oprah’s welcome video she shares more about what readers can expect from this new offering.

6. Jackie Marks is now chief financial officer at Condé Nast.

7. Alegra O’Hare is now chief marketing officer at Tommy Hilfiger.

8. Daniel Alvarez is now chief product officer at digital media organization Quartz.

9. Jane Son is now vice president, fashion & accessories at Paul Wilmot Communications.

10. Lauren Lewis, senior press manager, public relations at Cartier North America, is leaving the company.

11. Ali Chetkof, senior manager, brand communications & talent relations at Tanya Taylor, is leaving the company.

12. Bryant Woodson is now VIP senior account executive at Chapter 2. Hanna Magstadt has also been promoted to senior account executive.

13. Russell Howe is now account supervisor at Berk Communications.

14. Amoy Brown is now junior account executive at The Lead PR.

Plus!

15. AZIONE is now representing Frances Valentine.

16. KCD is now representing boutique cannabis brand Pure Beauty.

17. ICA is now representing fashion label Naked Wardrobe.

18. CLD PR is now representing streetwear brand BLVCK.

19. The Right Now is now representing athleticwear brand L’Couture.

20. AZZI+CO is now representing Colombian brand Azulu.

21. KBPR is now representing By Alona, Enesea, The Saltwater Collective, Sur La Côte, Uncle Studios, and Zulu & Zephyr.

22. Magrino is now representing Hotaling & Co, Grace Farms Foods, and Pioneer Linens.

23. RK Communications is now representing men’s grooming brand FRONTMAN.

24. Whitney Communications is now representing skincare brand LUZERN.

25. Amanda Smeal Consulting and Aimee Moss are now representing The Human Beauty Movement and Humanist Beauty.

26. Evna Media PR is now representing swimwear and lifestyle brand GIGI C.

27. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing shoe line Blanx.

28. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Headkount and its founder Paula Floyd.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

