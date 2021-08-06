Daily Media: Daphne Groeneveld Signs With The Lions, And 31 More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. The Lions is now representing Daphne Groeneveld.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now global ambassador for Bvlgari.

3. Giovanni Audiffredi, editor in chief at GQ Italia, is leaving the magazine.

4. PJ Gach is now contributing writer at SPY.com.

5. Matthew Talomie is now VP of brand partnerships at Highsnobiety.

6. Edward Celata is now vice president, head of fashion & luxury at Firework Live Stream.

7. Alison Leuthold is now vice president of revenue strategy and ad operations at Quartz.

8. Susan Biegacz is now SVP in the brand division at The Lede Company.

9. Holly Curtis is now vice president of public relations at Blended Strategy Group.

10. Nedra Keen is now senior coordinator, public relations and social media at Lafayette 148 New York. Katheryn Rodriguez is also now senior manager of social media, public relations & VIP relations.

11. Gabrielle Lashley is now director at blue sky communications.

12. Meredith Bligh, senior manager of public relations at Saks Fifth Avenue, is leaving the company.

13. Emmy Nicholson, senior manager communications at Karla Otto, is leaving the company.

14. Alexandra Sanchez is now publicist/account executive at METRO.

15. Maddy Plaster is now account executive at Sprouthouse.

16. Cathy Lee is now account manager in PURPLE’s fashion division.

17. Kaila Kane is now account executive at SHADOW’s beauty division. Nicole Kaufman has been promoted to account executive in the spirits division. Madison Steiner has been promoted to account executive in the CPG division. Natalie Wolf has been promoted to junior account executive in the beauty division.Riley Jenson has been promoted to junior account executive in the fashion division.

18. Longform podcast has joined Vox and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Plus!

19. KCD NY is now representing COS and Neiman Marcus.

20. Battalion PR is now representing Swiss watch brand DOXA.

21. Walker Drawas is now representing REVOLVE, REVOLVE MAN, REVOLVE BEAUTY, and FWRD.

22. Jayne & Company is now representing BIOTOP Professional Haircare for North America.

23. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing True Botanicals.

24. ABMC is now representing Mario Badescu.

25. BOLD PR is now representing Prada Fragrances, Ralph Lauren Fragrances, and Atelier Cologne.

26. ITB Worldwide is now representing Pamella Roland.

27. The Lede Company is now representing Otherland.

28. SHADOW is now representing MUSH ready-to-eat oats.

29. TCPR is now representing EQ Office, supporting three exciting projects: Willis Tower in Chicago, and 800 Fifth Avenue and the U.S. Bank Center in Seattle.

30. Bella Public Relations is now representing activewear brand Halara.

31. CLD is now representing handbag brand Bob Oré.

32. Chasen Creative Media is now representing Peace Out Skincare.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

