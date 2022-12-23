Daily Media: Apartment Therapy’s New EIC, And More Moves To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kylie McConville is now editor in chief at Apartment Therapy, and will start her role on January 3, 2023. Jeff Olson is now SVP, revenue operations at the company and Liz Grove is now VP, sales.

2. Christine Centenera is now editor in chief at Vogue Australia.

3. Stephanie Linnartz is now CEO at Under Armor.

4. Gareth Jones is now CMO at Sotheby’s.

5. Daniel Paltridge is now CEO for the Americas at Valentino.

6. Divya Mathur, chief merchant officer at INTERMIX, is leaving the company.

7. Rebecca Green, communications manager at ETRO, is leaving the company.

8. Sabrina Flores is now account executive, beauty at SHADOW.

Plus!

9. Michele Marie PR is now representing Kinder Beauty.

10. JBC is now representing JANESSA LEONÉ.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.