COTERIE Appoints Courtney Bradarich as New VP of Events

COTERIE announced today the appointment of Courtney Bradarich, née Bonnell, as VP of events. She comes to the role with 15 years of fashion trade experience with a specialized background in contemporary and advanced contemporary markets.

Bradarich is the co-founder and president at Favors Agency, a full-service brand and business development consulting firm. She has consulted on American brands such as Collina Strada, Dusen Dusen, international brands Minkpink and Cacharel, as well as advised government trade organizations, including Fashion Federation of Singapore, Thai Trade Office, and Consulate General of Canada. Previously to creating Favors Agency, she held the title of Women’s Show director at Capsule, where she led the womenswear division to include shows in New York City, Paris, Las Vegas, and Berlin.

“We are thrilled to bring Courtney on board to lead the COTERIE team,” says Kelly Helfman, commercial president of Informa Markets Fashion. “Courtney’s extensive market experience in providing forward thinking growth strategies to both domestic and international brands and contemporary retailers will be a great addition to the consultative and collaborative approach of the COTERIE team; forging new upmarket partnerships while strengthening and better positioning existing ones.”

It’s a full circle moment for Bradarich, who has roots with COTERIE. “I showed at COTERIE, so this is a major moment in my career,” she said in a statement today. “COTERIE is the authority in B2B womenswear. I’m thrilled to join Informa Markets Fashion and the COTERIE team to bring an intimate understanding of brands’ and retailers’ goals and challenges, as we establish forward-thinking initiatives that address the modern and evolving goals of our customers.” Mazel tov!

COTERIE’s live and digital event dates for 2021 will be announced in the coming weeks.

