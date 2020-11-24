J.Lo and A-Rod Launched Saks’ Holiday Window And Light Show Unveiling

It isn’t the holiday season without Saks’ iconic and immersive windows and lights, and even in a year as weird as 2020, the famed department store assured Fifth Avenue would still be looking cheery and bright. This year, in lieu of closing down the block for a large scale performance, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez kicked off the celebrations with a socially-distanced unveiling.

Saks will continue to host intimate, safe holiday celebrations with prominent figures in the fashion and entertainment communities, which can be enjoyed online by viewers across the globe via livestream. Each night, they’ll light up the Saks New York flagship from inside a Fifth Avenue window and raise money for a charitable cause in New York City and beyond.

The theme this year is ‘this is how we celebrate’—shining a light on the importance of spending time with loved ones and the different ways people and places across the country celebrate. The windows showcase how different people celebrate in iconic settings around the city, with each joyous scene bringing to mind a different quintessential New York moment: a musical celebration on Broadway, a classic barber shop getting a visit from some adorable kids and their pets, a couple on their way to deliver gifts via the Roosevelt Island tram, an aspiring dancer getting an autograph from her ballerina idol, a celebration surrounding the neighborhood food truck at a holiday block party, and a friendly competition of holiday lights and decor at neighboring houses in Brooklyn’s Dyker Heights.

See the windows in all their glory below:

Saks’ annual light show is also all-new this year, featuring a dazzling display of LED lights on the facade. The music accompanying the light show is a world-premiere medley saluting different holiday traditions, including José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” the theme from holiday film favorite Love Actually, Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”, and more.

Which A lister will be next? Tune in to find out and watch the unveilings on saks.com/holiday.

