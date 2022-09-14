The Daily Celebrated NYFW and Concept Korea at RT60 Hard Rock Hotel New York

It isn’t fashion week without The Daily’s annual NYFW bash. Last night we celebrated Concept Korea’s return to NYFW to showcase some of South Korea’s most talented designers. Jae Hyuk Lim and Bona Kim of BESFXXK, A-Young Kim of CAHIERS, and Seong Dong Lee of ul:kin debuted their Spring/Summer 2023 collections at Spring Studios—and then it was time to celebrate.

Guests hit the chic rooftop of RT60 at Hard Rock Hotel New York in Midtown Manhattan for a DJ set by Tommy Hart, who flew in from Mexico City to spin and brought an electric energy to the night. Joining us were Coco Rocha, Young Paris, Mark Vanderloo, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Tobias Sorenson, Ashley Haas, Seong Dong Lee, Dong Hyuk Kim, Amanda Steele, Sigail Currie, Sessilee Lopez, Dougie Joseph, Kevin Aviance, Chris Flora, Anthony Flora, Daniel Benedict, Greg Calejo, Jonathan Morr, Evan Betts, Sophie Sumner, Taras Romanov, Vienna Skye, Sam Vartholomeos, DM4$loan, Garrett Swann, Marc Bouwer, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Dusty Lachowitz, Madi Webb, Dylan Mulvaney, Brennin Hunt, and The Daily’s Eddie Roche and Freya Drohan.

Huge thanks to Karin Kapano, Tanya de Costa, and Jacqui Cox at Hard Rock Hotel New York for a memorable night and Upstate Vodka for providing libations. See you in February, loves!

See who was there! Photography by Caroline Fiss & BFA/Madison Voelkel

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.