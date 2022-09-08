News

Concept Korea Buzz: Get To Know Cahiers

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Rozy with Cahiers designer Kim A-Young (Courtesy)

Get ready! Concept Korea is back with a physical show highlighting three notable labels scheduled to take place on September 13. The global fashion program, hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and organized by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), has been an official program at NYFW for 12 years, but due to the pandemic, designers and organizers pivoted to showcasing virtually in seasons past. For Spring/Summer ’23, Concept Korea will unveil the new collections from BESFXXK, Cahiers, and ul:kin. Ahead of the presentations, we got to know the designers and the program’s honorary ambassador Rozy, a virtual influencer with a major presence on Instagram. Next up! Here’s what you need to know about the brand Cahiers.

Rozy in Cahiers

Cahiers Creative director Kim A-Young has found fans in not just countless celebrities, such as musicians and actresses, but also among a set of elegant professional young women who want to look polished, poised, and stylish for work and their personal lives. The brand, which has won numerous awards to date, is inspired by European sensibilities, which comes through in effortlessly chic dresses, coats, and separates in soft and feminine tones.

Specifically, for Spring/Summer ’23, the history and art of Spain was on the mood board, so expect architectural silhouettes and medieval-style details. We can’t wait….and we can’t wait to see what het celebrity fans fall for too.

