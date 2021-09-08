Christian Siriano Kicks Off NYFW With Star-studded Front Row And Va Va Voom Fashion

Christian Siriano knew everyone was yearning to feel something again, and so he hit his audience in all their senses. First, a surprise performance by Marina Diamandis, followed by a serotonin-boosting array of colors and silhouettes, washed down with a nostalgic interlude of denim.

The designer, who had endeavored to present his last two shows in physical format but with scaled-back attendance, went all out this time. In other words, we can’t talk about last night without first talking about the front row. Lined up front and center—much to the delight of the paparazzi outside—were Siriano’s steadfast supporters Katie Holmes, Lil’ Kim, Busy Philipps, Kristin Chenoweth, Alicia Silverstone, Kim Petras, Coco Rocha, Leah McSweeney, Patricia Field, and Christine Quinn. Indeed, we’re likely to see said fans take to the red carpet someday soon in many of the pieces that sashayed through Gotham Hall to the rousing soundtrack of Diamandis’ powerhouse vocals.

Opening (and closing!) the show was model of the moment, Precious Lee. Of the collection, Siriano said he was feeling moved by memories of the past, and thus he sought inspiration from vintage photos of his grandma in the ’60s and ’70s vacationing in Positano. That came through in the sumptuous apricot hues used on dresses and asymmetrical suiting, the Sicilian-style lace gowns which would have looked at home on the island’s donne and sizzling cut-outs (we’re already calling that detail a major trend of Spring Summer ’22.)

As always, the show was a celebration of the female form, with sensual figures of every type making a convincing case for sultry see-through ball gowns, exaggerated waists, trailing ruffled hems, slinky dresses, and feathered bra tops with elegant wide-leg trousers. Indeed, there was also that aforementioned denim moment, with some of Siriano’s sirens collectively stoping down the catwalk to showcase his upcoming collection with iconic jean-genius Gloria Vanderbilt.

And because we never, ever have our full fill of glitz, the brand Luminous Diamonds satiated our appetite for more when it made its runway debut. The brand’s signature statement pieces emit a slightly different, but no less stunning, glow under ultraviolet light as a way to symbolize how we all boast our own inner shining light. Front row, Lil Kim and Coco Rocha drove the message home in their unmissable rare dazzling diamond accessories which were created by the pioneering brand. The newcomer in the jewelry industry is also supporting new talent through a collaboration with the Fashion Scholarship Fund; the nation’s largest fashion nonprofit. (Siriano is among the mentors for the competition!). Get ready to hear the name Luminous Diamonds a lot. The future’s bright!

See highlights from the collection below:

