From OnlyFans To Augmented Reality! Rebecca Minkoff Pulled Out All The Stops For SS ’21

Rebecca Minkoff has always been an early adapter of the latest buzzy platforms—case in point: she’s built up a community of almost one million dedicated followers on Instagram thanks to her mix of behind the scenes content, a podcast, and brand campaigns. But this season, the designer cast her net far and wide to integrate the most innovative technology imaginable. As a result, just days after she showcased her wares during a socially-distanced presentation at Spring Studios, anyone around the world can try on the collection from the comfort of their own home, thanks to augmented reality powered by Yahoo Ryot Lab.

As the innovation partner for New York Fashion Week: The Shows 2021, Yahoo Ryot Lab worked with Minkoff to create an extended reality content experience through a multi-dimensional lens (try saying that sentence ten times fast!). Now, anyone, anywhere can bring a taste of NYFW to them by using their computer mouse to mobile phone to see the outfits from different angles.

It’s one of the many multifaceted tech-forward ways that Minkoff turned to to bring her collection to a new level. Think: a first-of-its-kind content partnership with OnlyFans, Clubhouse talks, and integrating QR codes at the space to shop and pay over time. For those who were there to enjoy a little bit of real-time show energy during a mainly-virtual NYFW, the setup was transformed into an indoor tropical jungle…with the city skyline just visible through the large windows.

This juxtaposition served as the perfect backdrop for a boho-meets-city slicker vibe that combined pastel florals, animal prints, and innocent eyelet-detailed pieces, among soft quilted jackets, tough girl leather, and ready-for-the-day dresses.

See the full collection below…and try it for yourself at home here.

