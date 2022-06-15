Carolyn Murphy On Her New Adeam Collab and The Best Piece of Fashion Advice She’s Received

Luxury line Adaem has opened a pop-up shop on Madison Avenue with an East meets West aesthetic inspired by founder and creative director Hanako Maeda’s upbringing spent between Tokyo and New York City. The 2,500 square foot space will be two floor and features a bespoke floral installation by New York City florist Popupflorist. Next week, photographer Sophie Elgort will open an exhibition in the pop-up of 19 photographs from her Summer series.

The brand has also partnered with Carolyn Murphy on a beautiful collection available at the store. Murphy tells us what to expect and shares a memorable piece of advice she once received from Caroline Bessette-Kennedy.

What inspired this collection?

It was inspired by the nature in Japan, the colors, the textures; as well as vintage pieces from my own wardrobe. I wanted the pieces to be feminine, wearable and timeless.

What was your favorite part of the design process?

Working with Hanako and her team, the energy was effortless and there was a lot of reminiscing about 90’s fashion and my time living in Japan.

The collection is sustainable. What fabrics did you work with?

We worked with organic cottons and natural dyes, farms and factories that have existed in Japan for many generations.The focus on sustainability in the collection includes recycled sheer cupro, biomass cotton linen, organic cotton denim, eco-jersey, recycled cotton cashmere as well as eco tex-rayon which uses a process to reduce carbon dioxide and water pollution by half.

What’s your personal style philosophy?

Keep it effortless, classic and choose quality over quantity.

Who’s your style icon?

My style icons include Lauren Hutton, Lee Radzwill, Carolyn Bessette and Angelica Huston.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever received?

Calvin Klein and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy told me to embrace being the “all American” and to stop dying my hair colors and stay blonde, and that if I wanted to wear vintage Levis everyday, I should! Of course, with a Manolo kitten heel.

