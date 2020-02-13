Over the weekend, Bumble, fashion’s favorite app, brought NYFW to the people with a series of activations throughout the city. Sarah Sawaf, Bumble’s NYC market lead, gives us the full scoop!

Why did Bumble want to be a part of NYFW?

It’s a part of the fabric of New York, showcasing innovation and creativity. Bumble now has more than 80 million users worldwide, but New York remains our biggest market, and an important one. We want nothing more than to align with an iconic event that’s so central to this city.

For those that don’t have the app (yet!), what is Bumble?

Bumble is no longer just a dating app, but rather a social networking platform, created by women but for everyone. Our goal is to help people of all genders make the first move in all areas of their lives, whether that means you’re seeking a romantic relationship on Bumble Date, making new friendships on Bumble BFF, or growing your professional network on Bumble Bizz.

Tell us about the The Bumble Hive.

The Hive was a fun, interactive pop-up where guests could expect a packed calendar of programming, but also a safe space to foster new connections—whether that’s with someone you met on Bumble or at Fashion Week. Attendees could also enjoy exclusive access to brands and products we love for the duration of the pop-up. We wanted to focus on the idea of community and inclusivity. Typically, runway shows are exclusive, invite-only events, so we wanted to create a more inclusive space for everyone—consumers and creators.

Was the idea inspired by Fashion’s Night Out?

Yes, it was the original inspiration for our “treasure hunt” though Soho. Bumble partnered with retailers around the neighborhood to offer in-store discounts to anyone who showed their Bumble profile. Upon arrival at the Hive, guests received a map to hunt for “Bumble Benefits” scattered throughout Soho.

So what was the Bumble Bazaar?

It was our market within The Hive, produced and built by Early Spring, a Brooklyn-based experiential strategy and design agency. To further the idea of inclusivity, we wanted to partner with brands that don’t have storefronts, so we featured five direct-to-consumer brands across three categories: beauty, apparel, and accessories. These brands were Worker B, Emily Dawn Long, Wray, Beepy Bella, and Imago-A.

How did you find the brands for the Bazaar?

We partnered with fashion and beauty editors Michelle Li and Mi-Anne Chan to help us curate the brands. Their choices were based on feedback from their Instagram followers.

Why did you want to partner with Soho stores?

The Bumble NY office is based in Soho, so we wanted to partner with our neighbors as a way to celebrate our community. We worked with Rebecca Minkoff, Alice + Olivia, Fleur du Mal, Mejuri, Naadam, Tai, Illesteva, Kirna Zabête, ba&sh, Atelier Beauté Chanel, The Vintage Twin, AYR, Aurate, Studs, Nanushka, Anine Bing, Club Monaco, The Laundress, and Joie.

What do you look for when you partner with a fashion influencer?

We’re looking for people with their own point of view, who aren’t afraid to put their whole heart into their work. We’re looking for new voices and folks outside the mainstream; their followers may not have heard of Bumble, and we want to spread our message of inclusivity, equality, and respect, far and wide.

What are Bumble ambassadors, and how can we sign up?

We have one program for current university students looking to gain invaluable marketing experience and build a community on their campus, and another offering part-time roles to those not currently enrolled in undergrad, depending on experience and desired level of involvement. Our ambassadors are expected to be the face of Bumble in their city and spread our mission and values to their communities. Check out our website to apply!

What does Bumble have on tap for the rest of the year?

Download the app and turn on push notifications to stay tuned to all our upcoming events! One launch we’re particularly excited about is the opening of Bumble Brew, a coffee shop by day and wine bar by night that’ll be in Soho. We wanted to provide an IRL space for New Yorkers to meet Bumble Date, BFF, and Bizz connections, and we’ll be rolling out an exciting calendar of programming there, too.

Make sure to pick up your free copy of The Daily Front Row outside all the major shows today or read the full issue below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.