Britney Spears, Addison Rae, and more are some of the hot topics of the day!

Britney Spears’ court date

Britney Spears is breaking free! The pop singer, 39, is set to speak in court on June 23 at 1:30 PM. PST, according to Page Six. Her speech comes after lawyer Samuel Ingham III sought a hearing whereby Spears can directly speak to the court on the basis of urgency. Though the specific topics she will discuss haven’t been specified, Ingham did say that they will relate to her current conservatorship, which was brought to further exposure after The New York Times released their “Framing Britney Spears” documentary earlier this year.

New Palm Beach exhibit honors and reinterprets Slim Aaron’s iconic photos

Photographer Slim Aarons’ legacy of elegance and glamour will be honored in a new photography exhibit at Palm Beach’s Nicole McGraw Fine Art Gallery this week. Palm Beach: Then and Now, created by artist Kristin Simmons and creative director Matt Cimaglia, reinterprets Aaron’s mid-century images with the addition of modern fashion and technology, and stars real-life Palm Beach residents. It will also explore elements of Palm Beach that have changed or stayed the same since Aarons began his iconic photography career. A limited-edition book will also be sold alongside the exhibit. You can check out the images when Palm Beach: Then and Now opens on April 30.

Margot Robbie is the newest face of Chanel’s J12 watch

After quickly becoming a bona fide style star, Margot Robbie’s role at Chanel has expanded beyond her brand ambassadorship (did you catch her in a metallic Chanel Couture dress at the Academy Awards?). The actress is now the face of the brand’s versatile J12 watch, designed to symbolize the importance of decision-making moments and appreciating time itself.

Stella McCartney to launch Adidas capsule collection this summer

As part of her Summer 2021 collection, Stella McCartney will be dropping an Adidas capsule line that fuses unisex styles with sustainability. Unlike previous collaborations with Adidas, however, this collab will be separate from McCartney’s ongoing 16-year-old range with the sportswear brand. This collection will be purely sustainable pieces made with luxury fabrics like recycled polyester, priced between $695—$1,050. These pieces incline sporty tracksuits, trenches, windbreakers, and trousers in a palette of khaki and bold reds with white Adidas accents—marking the first time McCartney has used the brand’s signature stripes on her own clothing. You can shop the collection now on the Stella McCartney website.

FastAF launches digital activation in Miami and SanFran

Luxury shopping app FastAF is hitting the beach! The famed two-hour delivery service will be available in Miami and San Francisco with a special digital shop today, and future shops are stated for the Hamptons, Austin, and Chicago. The rapid delivery time is thanks to the brand’s use of micro-fulfillment centers in each city, focused around direct-to-consumer and local brands. Whether you need Outdoor Voices activewear, Summer Fridays skincare, or clean Moon Juice supplements, you can be sure that FastAF will get them to you…well, fast AF.

Men’s Fashion Weeks in Milan will return to in-person events

Milano Fashion Week Men’s Collection will return to in-person shows from June 18-22, according to the Camera Nazionale Della Mood Italiana. The planned days were scheduled in accordance with other global Fashion Week shows, and will also encompass a range of digital events. Menswear trade show Pitti Immagine will also return to Italy this summer, with physical shows to be held throughout Florence from June 28-July 2, as well as September 17-19. Organized alongside international organizations, the shorter events were made to coordinate with exhibitors and the global fashion market in a budget-friendly and sustainable way.

Addison Rae stars in American Eagle’s summer campaign

TikTok star and influencer of the moment Addison Rae has debuted her latest campaign with American Eagle. The Summer ’21 ads highlight the self-expression and inclusivity of youth and Gen Z—and who better to embody it! Shot in a tropical oasis that boasts plenty of beaches, palm trees, and sunshine, Rae dons pieces like cutoff shorts, textured tank tops, and graphic t-shirts, giving us a lesson in easygoing summer dressing in the process. We’re taking note!

