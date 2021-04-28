News

A Great Gatsby Broadway Musical Is Coming—And Florence Welch Is Writing The Songs!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Florence Welch (BFA)

Broadway is buzzing today with the news that Florence and the Machine front woman Florence Welch will pen the music for a new production based on The Great Gatsby. According to Deadline, the musical is backed by Warner Music Group billionaire Len Blavatnik and onetime Epic Records head Amanda Ghost. Welch has signed on to write the lyrics, with Oscar-nominated producer and artist Thomas Bartlett.

The production, The Great Gatsby, A New Musical, will be written by Pulitzer-winning playwright Martyna Majok with Rebecca Frecknall directing and Robert Fox producing. Our burning question….who’s doing the costumes?! The much-hyped news of this production is the first Broadway-related announcement since the industry was shut down at the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Florence Welch (@florence)

While no timeline or casting decisions have yet been announced, Deadline reports that the producers said they will disclose a pre-Broadway engagement and production timeline shortly and that an original cast will be released on Warner Music.

In a statement, Welsh said: “This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Notably, the British chanteuse performed the song Over the Love for Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of the novel starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Carey Mulligan as Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

You may also like

Michael Kors Announces Plans For 40th Anniversary...

GucciFest Is Here! How To Watch The...

Gucci To Forgo Fashion Show In Favor...

Broadway To Remain Closed Until Summer 2021

Jordan Roth’s Moulin Rouge Ensemble Is a...

Erich Bergen Is Creating a New Musical...

Riccardo Tisci Says Sportswear is Overhyped, Sales...

American Express Toasts New Platinum Card with...

Ann Taylor Hosts Broadway’s “Waitress” at Its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X