Bringing Le Chic To Le Dive! Net-A-Porter Hosted New York’s Most Stylish To Celebrate NYFW

Designers, runway stars, influencers, tastemakers, and editors alike gathered at Canal Street’s go-to Lower East Side watering hole, Le Dive, to raise a tipple to New York Fashion Week.

To celebrate the return to a jam-packed season of shows and stylish moments, Net-A-Porter brought its ‘fashion family’ franchise back to the Big Apple. Hosted by president Alison Loehnis, the cocktail party at the Parisian-inspired hot spot, brought together members of the community including designers Adam Lippes, Christopher John Rogers, Cynthia Rowley, Jonathan Simkhai, Nili Lotan, Laura Kim, Nina Runsdorf, Roxanne Assoulin, and Wes Gordon.

Models and influencers Coco Rocha, Cindy Bruna, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Georgia Fowler, Maria Borges, Charles Gross, Maria Alia Al-Sadek, Charlotte Groeneveld, Tezza Barton, Sai de Silva, Jenny Walton, Coco Baudelle, Christie Tyler, Emily DiDonato, Aqua Parios, Igee Okafor, and many more were also in attendance. Each guest was outfitted in covetable new season pieces from the luxury e-tailer’s latest collections for the occasion—proving for lots of new season style inspiration whilst people watching. On the evening, DJ Ruby Aldridge’s curated music made sure everyone’s energy levels remained high—it is a sprint, not a marathon, when it comes to the NYFW calendar, after all.

See who was there, and the looks they rocked, below.

Images: BFA

