Inside Brian Atwood’s Luxury ‘Glass Box In The Sky’ NYC Home

The Hudson Yards abode which fashion designer Brian Atwood shares with his physician husband Dr. Jake Deutsch is a sight to behold. Situated on the 64th floor of one of the area’s brand spanking new mega developments, the property boasts views of, well, just about all of New York City.

Said views lured the couple and their two dogs, Zeffirelli and Tiberius, to Midtown from their Soho duplex: “This new apartment just felt like a ‘grownup’ apartment,” Atwood told Architectural Digest as he opened up his doors to the magazine. “Neither of us had ever lived in something like it, like a glass box in the sky.”

The spacious setting with its clean lines and envy-inducing natural light is the perfect backdrop for the couple’s expansive collection of fashion photographs, vintage furniture, and modern art. As Atwood puts it, “I am a high-class hoarder.”

Offsetting their incredible collection of pieces to peruse (which rivals any contemporary museum or boutique hotel), the couple used unique, fun wallpaper—jungle leaf, Fornasetti print, and velvet—as well as a striking bold blue paint.

See below for a sneak peek, and check out the full home tour on architecturaldigest.com now.

