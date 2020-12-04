News

Bella Hadid Now Has Her Own Michael Kors Pop-Up at Macy’s

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Michael Kors and Bella Hadid (Courtesy)

Michael Kors and Bella Hadid paid a visit to Macy’s Herald Square yesterday to unveil “MK Edited by Bella.” The pop-up activation centers around Hadid’s favorite Michael Kors items such as a party dress, a metallic heel, gold hoops, and two handbags. Influencer Justine Skye also has her own store at Macy’s with her favorite items such as two pairs of festive pants,  lug-sole boots, wear-everywhere sneakers, and two handbags.

Bella Hadid (Courtesy)

The pop-ups will be available to check out now through December 26th at Macy’s Herald Square. For those who won’t be able to make it to the Big Apple, customers can shop the edits through a dedicated page on Macys.com.  (Most of it is on sale for our bargain hunters!) The brand will be rolling this concept out to markets internationally, including Milan, Tokyo and Shanghai, featuring additional “MK Edited By…” product curations by local influencers.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

You may also like

Michael Kors & Friends Virtually Support God’s...

Bella Hadid’s Go-to Facial Workout Just Opened...

Bella Hadid Teams Up With Chrome Hearts...

The Charity Event Of The Year: A...

Michael Kors Collection SS ’21 Offers A...

Bella Hadid’s Birthday Vacation Looks Like A...

How To Watch The Michael Kors Collection...

Ugh, Is The Dreaded Whale Tail Trend...

Michael Kors Uses Their Staff To Model...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X