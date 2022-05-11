BCRF’s Hot Pink Party Returns, Raising A Record-Breaking $8.5 Million

Between the pink carpet to match the picturesque sunset seen through the windows of The Glasshouse, and pretty flowers and ballgowns as far as the eye could see, it was all smiles on Tuesday evening as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s annual Hot Pink Party returned to an IRL celebration.

Hosted by a sequin-clad Elizabeth Hurley, who is the global ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, the event raised a record-breaking $8.5 million. The black tie affair also recognizing the incredible contribution of BCRF’s inimitable president and CEO Myra Biblowit, who is set to soon retire after 21 years of leadership. A video compilation played to the room showed messages of thanks and praise from women all over the world, including Rita Wilson and Giuliana Rancic, portrayed how instrumental Biblowit has been to the success of the organization.

Also beaming in to the room was this year’s honorary co-chair Elton John, who delivered a special performance of Your Song virtually. Ensuring the night ended on a memorable high, the legendary Patti LaBelle serenaded the crowd with some of her greatest hits. (Yes, including the crowd-pleasing Lady Marmalade!)

The evening recognized cancer survivor Gretta Monahan, who presented The Roslyn and Leslie Goldstein Unsung Hero Award to mom and daughter June Jacobs and Rochelle Jacobs in honor of their friendship and unwavering support during her battle. Funds raised during the event will support BCRF’s global legion of 250 scientists who are pursuing the high-impact, lifesaving breast cancer research that is inching closer to eradicating the disease.

The event experience was made possible with support from Rafanelli Events and Winston Flowers. Honorary Co-Chairs included Sir Elton John and David Furnish; Judy and Leonard Lauder and Anthony von Mandl. Gala Steering Co-Chairs included: Dee and Tommy Hilfiger; Kinga Lampert and Aerin Lauder. Lead Gala Co-Chairs included: Jody and John Arnhold; Valentine and Patrick Firmenich; Roslyn Goldstein; Terri and Jerry Kohl; William P. Lauder and Lori Kanter Tritsch; Adrienne and Dan Lufkin; Jeanne and Herbert Siegel; Marilyn and Jim Simons and Candace King Weir. Gala Co-Chairs included: Sandra Brant; Patsy and Patrick Callahan; Amy and Brian France; Mary-Ann and Fabrizio Freda; Nina Garcia; Marjorie Reed Gordon; Donna Karan; Michael Kors; Shelly and Howard Kivell; Jane Lauder; Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder; Laura and Gary Lauder; Patricia Quick; Bryan Rafanelli; Lois Robbins and Andrew Zaro; John Rosenwald; Arlene Taub; Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch; Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon; Vera Wang; and, Nina and Gary Wexler. Also in attendance were Vera Wang, Nina Garcia, Zac Posen, Radhika Jones, Jill Kargman, Lois Robbins, Emma Myles, Jenna Leigh Green, Lydia Fenet, Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon, and many more.

Images: Getty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.