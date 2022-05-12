Shawn Mendes And Tommy Hilfiger Partner For Collaboration With A Sustainable Angle

Shawn Mendes’ recent Tommy Hilfiger look at the Met Ball was just a hint of a larger partnership between the superstar and the iconic American brand. Today, the label announced a multifaceted collaboration with Mendes as the face of their Summer 2022 global campaign, titled “Classics Reborn,” which features a collection fully made from more sustainable materials.

Mendes will also wear more sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger styles on his upcoming upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, and the brand will donate $1 million to efforts to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour. The singer-songwriter has committed to making the tour climate positive, by reducing CO2 emissions by 50% per show compared to his last world tour in 2019, and mitigating all remaining emissions through a combination of carbon removal and carbon avoidance projects.

Following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Hailey Bieber, the “Play It Forward” partnership will culminate with a co-designed capsule collection, launching in Spring 2023, which the brand promises “will reimagine timeless style more sustainably through recycled and new material innovations, and circular design practices.”

“Shawn’s not only a multitalented musician—he also represents a new generation of Futuremakers who understand the need for action,” Hilfiger said in a statement. “By joining forces with Shawn to learn, share and innovate, we can build upon what we’ve already achieved and take our sustainability journey to the next level. While we recognize we still have a long way to go, together we can build even more awareness to make a positive, lasting impact.”

Next week the Tommy Hilfiger “Classics Reborn” campaign shot by Craig McDean launches with Mendes wearing styles from the 1985 Program collection, including their iconic 1985 polo which is made from organic cotton.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” Mendes added. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”

