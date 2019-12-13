Chic ReportDaily Events

Inside BCBGMAXAZRIA X The Daily Front Row Holiday Celebration

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Mariah Strongin, Afiya Bennett, Laura James, Sophie Sumber, Pritika Swarup, Lauren Layne, and Dajia Wilson (Hannah Turner Harts)

Last night, BCBGMAXAZRIA welcomed The Daily and a bevy of chicsters into its gorgeous Fifth Avenue store for a festive holiday party. Hosted by Lilliana Vazquez, the evening was a chance for everyone to celebrate — and check out the brand’s latest collection. Notables like Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Precious Lee, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Mary Leest, Alina Baikova, Sophie and Charlotte Bickley, Steven Beltrani, Pritika Swarup, Afiya Bennett, Marc Bouwer, Matthew Sinnaeve, and the Bachelorette‘s John Paul Jones and Christian Estrada sipped on cocktails while dancing to music provided by Timo Weiland. Some even curled up on a velvet sofa to get astrological readings from Francesca Vuillemin.

Timo Weiland (Hannah Turner-Harts)

On the upper level, painter Chiara Mecozzi was hard at work creating an original painting based on a BCBG lookbook image. A crowd gathered to watch the piece come to life. Meanwhile, guests had a chance to sample caviar from Petrossian, which was beautifully displayed in front of an elaborate ice sculpture.

The night was also a chance for many guests to give back. BCBGMAXAZRIA partnered with One Warm Coat, a national non-profit organization that works to provide a free, warm coat to any person in need. Guests were encouraged to bring in a new or gently used coat to donate. In return, BCBG offered them 20 percent off their purchase. Many people were eager to help out. Alex and Keytt Lundqvist even arrived with a big bag full of coats!

Alex Lundqvist (Hannah Turner Harts)

Check out more images from the night below.

Special thanks to BCBGMAXAZRIA, Timo Weiland, Petrossian Caviar, Chiara Mecozzi, and Francesca Vuillemin.

