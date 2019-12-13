The Daily Media: 30 Moves to Know

Want to share your news with us and see your name and company in our weekly media roundup? Email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com.

1. David Carey is now SVP of public affairs and communications at Hearst.

2. Jean-Jacques Guével is now CEO of Balmain.

3. Mariacarla Boscono has signed with Women NY.

4. Mike Goss is CFO of Condé Nast, effective January 2020.

5. Deirdre Findlay is CMO of Condé Nast, effective January 2020.

6. Kyle Landman is now director of global corporate communications, citizenship and sustainability at Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

7. Ana Colón is now a senior editor at Fashionista.

8. Andy Dunn, SVP of digital consumer brands at Walmart, has left the company.

9. Gregory Littley is now VP of Elite World Digital, Content and Strategy, at Elite World Group.

10. Phillip Picardi has left his position as editor-in-chief of Out Magazine.

11. Aya Kanai is now editor-in-chief of Marie Claire.

12. Lindsay Page and David Bernstein have stepped down as CEO and chairman, respectively, of Ted Baker. Rachel Osborne is taking over as interim CEO, while Sharon Baylay is now the acting chair.

13. Stuart Haselden is now CEO of Away. Steph Korey stepped down from the role earlier this week.

14. Anna Bakst is stepping down as CEO of Kate Spade at the end of the year.

15. Libby Sutherland is now an account supervisor at BPCM.

16. Susie Banikarim is now EVP and global head of news gathering at VICE for its news division.

17. Valerie Fraser is now an associate marketing producer at Wölffer Estate Vineyard.

18. Dominique Hill is now a PR associate at JS Group.

19. ONE Management announces new sister agency, On The Wall, led by creative director Amy Mazius and director of partnerships Carrie Morris.

PLUS!

20. Bollare is now representing Eugenia Kim.

21. Chapter 2 is now representing Broken Promises and GLD.

22. Autumn Communications is now representing Megan Roup.

23. Savannah Engel PR is now representing ILYSM.

24. IHPR is now representing Delfina Delettrez for VIP.

25. The Hinton Group is now representing Claudia Li.

26. Loft Creative Group is now representing Christopher John Rogers for his Fall 2020 show.

27. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Devereux.

28. MMPR is now representing Brassybra.

29. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Patricia Wexler MD and Wexler Dermatology.

30. Lawlor Media Group is now representing NeXa Pilates.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.