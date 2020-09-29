Balmain Opens Madison Avenue Store

Balmain is giving a boost to New York City with the opening of their new boutique on Madison Avenue and East 59th Street. Their new single-floor flagship is 3,500 square feet and was designed by the architects at Paris’ Studio AMV, with input from Balmain creative director Oliver Rousteing.

“I love New York and I’m fascinated by the city’s one-of-a-kind style and flair,” Rousteing says. “And that’s why I knew that we couldn’t simply cut-and-paste a Parisian décor into Manhattan’s modern environment. Instead, I worked with the AMV team to ensure that our new space reflected the true spirit of New York. Our aim was to create a space that was as open and impressive as a New York loft—and as eye-catching as a New York gallery.”

The store will feature an all-black gallery in the front windows, which will be updated regularly to feature works from Rousteing’s favorite artists. The gallery windows will also highlight the house’s latest campaigns, collaborations, and collections.

To celebrate the opening, Rousteing and his accessories team have created two exclusive, limited-edition BBuzz bags. The designs are inspired by the classic, mid-century graphics and colors of airmail envelopes from fifty years ago when Pierre Balmain opened his first Madison Avenue boutique in 1970. The house has also created a new luxury candle with Trudon, a favorite of Rousteing. The BalmainxTrudon candle will be available at Balmain’s Saint- Honoré and Madison Avenue flagships.

The store opened today.

Click HERE for more information on how to watch the Balmain show tomorrow.

