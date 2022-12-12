Lily Collins Covers PORTER, Jacquemus Ends The Year On A High

Lily Collins opens up to PORTER

Lily Collins is gracing the new digital cover of PORTER, dishing on everything from what’s in store for her Netflix alter ego Emily Cooper to real life situations revolving around privacy, self-care, being true to herself, and even her guilty pleasure reality TV show of choice—Real Housewives, duh. Of her journey in the spotlight since the age of 2, she says: “I’m definitely someone who overthinks all the time. I’ve always been a real advocate of self-care, self-reflection, journaling, therapy–whatever it is that helps you center. For me, there is so much of my life that’s lived publicly, so I want to make sure that I can keep a balance. And not just for myself, but for my future family. And for my life.” Read the feature by Ellie Pithers, with styling by Coco Cassibba and photography by Olivia Malone, here.

Jacquemus shows Spring Summer ’23 offering in Paris

Arguably the designer for the Instagram generation, Simon Porte Jacquemus proved his aptitude for a social media-optimized runway show once more today. Case in point: if you haven’t already seen countless images of Pamela Anderson in a giant face-obscuring Jacquemus hat—a nod to her infamous pink furry number—or videos of straw falling gently on the shoulders of models as they walked the catwalk, do you even follow fashion? The brand presented its Spring Summer ’23 collection in Paris this morning, with no shortage of attention-grabbing accessories and looks. From oversized raffia floral earrings and stilettos on footbeds of feathers to new takes on denim, suiting, and his body-hugging asymmetric linen dresses, it was a reminder of the designer’s innate aptitude for creating viral and ironic must-haves that are also super wearable and fun. Take the XXL fuzzy hats, for instance (British singer Jamiroquai would approve) and items like the sheer gloves with floral appliqués or the belly chain-belt hybrids; all of which are sure to become buzzy items immediately (the show was see now, buy now.) As for the clothes, texture reigned supreme, from the Where The Wild Things Are-style coats and cutesy feather-trimmed pastel knits to the abundance of Jacquemus’ signature raffia. Hit play on the show below, with appearances from Irina Shayk, Jill Kortleve, and Vittoria Cerretti, and plan your wishlist accordingly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)

