Front Row Fixture! Meet Neiman Marcus’ Stylish VP of Luxury Fashion Jodi Kahn And Follow Her To NYFW

Neiman Marcus power player and industry veteran Jodi Kahn has stepped into a major new position after 14 years at the famed multi-brand retailer. The Dallas-based newly-minted vice president of luxury fashion hasn’t wasted a second either. Since taking up the reigns of her role, Kahn has introduced twelve up-and-coming, emerging brands into the offering and overseen key partnerships such as the runaway success that was Balmain x Barbie. We caught up with her during a hectic NYFW, and before she begins her whistle stop tour around Europe for shows in London, Paris, and Milan, to hear how things are going…and what’s to come!

What do you do in your new role?

It’s a unique and very exciting new role, which combines my fashion insider perspective with my strong business acumen. While I am the fashion director and oversee the fashion office, I also continue to work very closely with all our buying offices and brand partners to deliver the best-in-class collections and extraordinary experiences to Neiman Marcus customers. My goal is to always ensure that luxury fashion is at the heart of the Neiman Marcus business. During fashion month, I work with the team to identify key trends and pieces for the season, as well as meeting new brands and designers to introduce to our discerning customers.

How do you prep for fashion month?

I think about the mood of each city and how that will inspire my looks each day. Since I will be traveling for over a month- the prep starts early! I have a rolling rack that I start adding pieces to about a month in advance. From there, I identify key pieces that I build my looks around. Although it’s a long time to be away from my home in Dallas, it’s fun to figure out what I will wear in each city once the show schedules are announced! I’m very excited about this dress from Proenza Schouler, the pops of the Barbie pink that are everywhere right now, some classic denim, and a pair of my favorite mules from Christian Louboutin for running around town.

What are your NYFW essentials?

A phone charger and AirPods are a must! I am constantly taking photos, so a fully charged iPhone is a necessity. I use my AirPods to stay on top of business meetings and work calls in between shows.

What is your morning routine?

A morning routine is essential to keep myself on track while traveling! I always try to fit an early workout into my day, whether at a hotel gym or a class at Barry’s Bootcamp. My workouts are just as important for my mental health as my physical, and it gives me the energy I need for a long day of shows, events, and showroom appointments. Catching up on all the important headlines in WWD, Business of Fashion, and Vogue Business…and of course, The Daily Front Row!

What does a typical day look like?

My day starts early in the morning and is nonstop all the way into the evening—it’s a very exciting mix of shows, press events, editor appointments, client meetups, showroom appointments, and scouting potential brand partners for Neiman Marcus. It’s a chaotic schedule but all part of the fun!

What do you most look forward to when attending NYFW?

It is such a privilege to be up close and personal at all the shows and showroom appointments I attend. I love being surrounded by the most talented people in the industry who are also my peers. It feels like our version of a “back to school” reunion catching up with the editors, stylists, and designers. Identifying new and remarkable talent is an important focus for our team during Fashion Week. We aim to be the leading fashion authority in luxury retail, so we prioritize newness and want to ensure a diverse range of brands. It is always a highlight to see what new collections and designers will truly excite our discerning customers.

What is your absolute favorite part about being at the shows?

The energy before the shows begin is always electrifying and contagious. As soon as the lights go down, I get excited (and a little anxious) to see the designer’s creativity and vision come to life!

Any other highlights this season?

My favorite moment during New York Fashion Week was co-hosting the Neiman Marcus Live Your Luxury Fall campaign cocktail party with Jason Rembert and Erin Walsh. It was wonderful celebrating with a diverse, dynamic, and creative fashion community and have some fun at the same time!



What is one thing you do every time you’re in NYC?

I love finding new workout studios to try when I am in NYC. Trying new restaurants when I’m in the city is also a highlight—I loved Cucina Alba and my all-time favorite is The Polo Bar; it just makes me happy! If I have time, I love to explore different neighborhoods and I’m often inspired by the various street style looks that are distinct to New York.

What helps you balance everything?

Stay organized! I am lucky to have an incredible team whom I can leverage while traveling to keep day-to-day business moving. Communication with my team is essential to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

