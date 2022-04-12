All The Action From Inside The Daily’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

In case you’ve been on a self-imposed social media ban or you haven’t been scrolling celebrity websites for gossip, we’re here to remind you that The Daily headed West for the return of the star-studded Fashion Los Angeles awards on Sunday evening and “oh what a night” it was indeed—here’s what you missed!

Hosted by Derek Blasberg at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, in SoCal’s most exclusive zip code, the event brought out everyone from OG icons (Paris! Xtina! Barbie!) to emerging influencers, all to celebrate the hard-working talent behind the scenes. Among the evening’s honorees were designer Brandon Maxwell, photographer Russell James, hair stylist Bryce Scarlett, makeup maestro Etienne Ortega, celebrity stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Maeve Reilly, and Adam Ballheim, and more.

Actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell stopped by the ballroom to introduce guests to her latest fragrance with Cacharel, Yes I Am Delicious. Also joining her were social media creators, including Emma Brooks, Serena Goh, and Mary Leest, to help spread the word (and aroma) of the divine new offering.

Before the event even got underway, several attendees flocked to the Moroccanoil pampering lounge which was set up in one of the hotel’s private suites, to have their tresses transformed while sipping on some mini bottles of Lamberti bubbles. They also got a test run of the brand’s latest glow-enhancing Shimmering Body Oils and Dry Argan Oils (gotta get those limbs red carpet ready!). At the ceremony, Moroccanoil’s beautiful flower cart installation with plenty of products were ready for guests to try out and take home.

With a starry guestlist so bright, it was only apt that we’d provide shades. The ever-reliable multi-brand retailer Sunglass Hut were in situ, showing off the newest must-have designer styles for the season—all of which attendees were quick to snap selfies in in the MirMir photo booth. Our faves? It’s gotta be the traffic-stopping ones Nicole Williams English was rocking with her monochromatic green ‘fit. Sunglass Hut presented Maeve Reilly’ Style Curator award.

On the night, content creator Kristine Najarian carried MCM’s Mode Travia Crescent Hobo in lily white nappa leather to go with her chic black dress. Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai opted for a Travia Quilted Shoulder Bag in crushed black leather to go with her tailored black and white outfit, while Karina Bik teamed her sparkly silver gown with the Mode Travia Crescent Hobo in black napa leather. Global ambassador and chart-topper Iann Dior was also in town to celebrate, wearing MCM head to toe, mais oui.

Proving for a memorable photo moment, Barbie (the evening’s recipient of the Fashion Influencer award) ensured a eye-catching presence via a life-size toy box photo-meets-photo booth. How perfect for all the real life dolls! As for the influencer herself, she made sure to walk the red carpet shortly before the madness began. Clever girl!

As the evening progressed from the red carpet and reception to the seated ceremony, guests took their chilled glasses of Whispering Angel, or FIJI Water for those who were being virtuous on a school night. From laugh out loud moments (we’re looking at you Tiffany Haddish) to speeches that pulled at the heart strings, it was a rollercoaster of emotions and a true celebration of the industry.

With guests traveling from far and wide and so much buzz on the night, you can bet that everyone was feeling like they needed some Zzzz by the time the last award was announced. Thankfully, one lucky sleepy head was in for a real treat, as luxury Swiss-based mattress purveyor Hästens had gifted them with a $22,000 mattress via a raffle draw. Sweet dreams! For everyone else, forty winks were guaranteed thanks to a chill-inducing Hästens candle and a soft eye mask to take home.

Speaking of! The swag bag contained goodies from LAGOS, Mario Badescu, as well as Moroccanoil, Cacharel, and Hästens. For another peek inside the night, including best moments and the best style see here. Until next year!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.