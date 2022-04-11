“Sliving!” See All The Best Style From The Daily’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards

In the words of The Daily Front Row’s recipient of the Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year accolade Paris Hilton, the style at the sixth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards was nothing short of “hot.” The sophisticated soirée and ceremony, held at the perennially elegant Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on Sunday evening brought out a well-heeled and notable crowd of industry insiders.

Naturally, the event’s honorees and presenters pulled out all the stops, from Style Curator Maeve Reilly’s shimmering sequin Gucci suit and Zoey Deutch’s off-the-runway Moschino suit to Tiffany Haddish’s disco-ready metallic number by Designer of the Year Brandon Maxwell. OG style icons Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera (who hit the town for dinner together after the ceremony—obsessed!) sizzled in Area and a futuristic green leather coat dress, respectively, while Brie Larson opted for a goddess-style embellished gown by Celine.

One month out from her due date, Shay Mitchell was in attendance to highlight her latest fragrance with Cacharel, Yes I Am Delicious. The actress and now executive producer looked every inch the radiant mom-to-be in aubergine-hued Lanvin with XL platform shoes to match. On presenting duty to give Barbie her Fashion Influencer Award, Sean Combs’ daughters Chance and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James were the talk of the night in their thematically doll-like outfits from Area and Dolce & Gabbana too.

See all the night’s fabulous fashion, below. Thanks to our presenting sponsors and partners Cacharel, Barbie, MCM, Moroccanoil, Sunglass Hut, Sleep Spa Hastens, Whispering Angel, Fiji Water, Mario Badescu, and Beverly Hills Flowers.

Images: Getty, Caroline Fiss, and Hannah Turner-Harts

