19 Divine Made In Italy Brands To Know Before COTERIE

The Italians are coming! COTERIE is taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy 70 set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet the accessories labels to know…

ADG Artigiano del Guanto

L’Artigiano del Guanto is a Neapolitan leather workshop specializing in soft and supple gloves, which are all crafted by hand from only the finest of materials. Beyond just accessories, these gloves are leather “pieces of art.”

(Agent: Francesco Ricciardiello. Booth: 5658)

Altamoda Belt

This high fashion belt label is simply one of a kind, and has been for over half a century. Each belt is manufactured with advanced production techniques and a commitment to celebrating Italy’s tradition of crafting superior leather goods. (Agent: Stefania Pellicioli. Booth: 5660)

Andrea Cardone

Andrea Cardone launched his namesake label in 2006, and almost two decades later, his Naples-based workshop still adheres to the dream he started out with: to carry on his family’s craftsmanship.

(Agent: Andrea Cardone. Booth: 5662)

Lara Bellini

The Milan-based accessories label Lara Bellini consistently channels its home city’s chic standards with ease. Its pieces possess a clean sophistication and a geometric construction that can only be attributed to stylish Italian aesthetics.

(Agent: Verena Mancastroppa. Booth: 5744)

De Couture

With unlimited creativity and fully customizable made to order service, De Couture will ensure that your accessories are 100% you, from fabric to hardware.

(Agent: Massimo Mariotti. Booth: 5736)

Visonà

All eyes on Venetian craftsmanship! Visonà is a historic company of leather goods that makes luxury products at an accessible price point.

(Agent: Elena Baccarin Booth: 5663)

Beba Gioielli

Handcrafted in Florence and designed to elicit an unbridled sense of joy, jeweler Beba Gioielli’s genderless gems are perfect for any and all special occasions.

(Agent: Beba Gioielli. Booth: 5661)

Iuri

For Iuri creative director Jure Stropnik, designing a bag is all about crafting a shape and form with personality. It should therefore come as no surprise that each of the brand’s bags bears a silhouette that is precise, functional, and trendy.

(Agent: Jure Stropnik. Booth: 5732)

Mela

Handmade in Italy and sold everywhere from the Hamptons to select tropical islands, Mela’s jewelry exudes an elevated beachy vibe at all times. Adorned with pearls, shells, and gems, each piece evokes a laid-back, yet glamorous essence. Buon viaggio! (Agent: Manuela Girone. Booth: 5659)

Roberto Pancani

Based in the heart of Tuscany, Florentine bag retailer Roberto Pancani has a unique aesthetic, which is evidenced by its undeniably special selection of straw bags and totes in lightweight raffia or intrecciato leather.

(Agent: Roberto Pancani. Booth: 5762)

Set featured image Buti

Handcrafted in Italy, Buti’s bags are the ideal blend of classic and cool. Its silhouettes are timeless and its materials add a modern flair, elevating the long standing Italian handbag-making tradition.

(Agent: Amerigo Buti. Booth: 5754)

Pelletteria Marant e Antonello Masi

If you’re in the market for your next handbag, then Pelletteria Marant a Antonello Masi definitely has what you’re looking for. With nearly every color under the sun, materials ranging from intrecciato leather to raffia, and any silhouette you could possibly think of, there’s nothing this multi-faceted handbag label can’t produce.

(Agent: Antonello Masi. Booth: 5655)

Majo

It’s safe to say that Majo bags are like no other. Crafted by hand-sewing long, thin strips of leather into the bag’s set shape without using punches or a mold, Majo’s bags have a simultaneously unique and timeless look.

(Agent:Roberto Coppari. Booth: 5740)

Athison

With an offering spanning belts, bags, bracelets, and even dog leashes, Athison has any (and all!) of the leather accessories you could ever possibly need.

(Agent: Massimiliano D’Ambrosi. Booth: 5758)

Tiziano Colasante

Tiziano Colasante is certainly a handbag brand to watch. Between its timeless designs and clever color-pairings, there is no shortage of innovation with this unique Italian label.

(Agent: Nicoletta Paolini. Booth: 5750)

Leontine Vintage

From customizable boater hats, cute straw bags, and colorful claw clips, Leontine Vintage mixes the glamorous nature of eternal Italian summer style with the trends of today. With each and every one of their products made in Italy, we simply can’t get enough of their selection each season.

(Agent: Eva Aimone. Booth: 5760)

Maison Dressage

Maison Dressage is an equestrian-inspired (the key is in the name!) accessories brand with a chic and sexy twist. Specializing in leather bodywear constructed from tanned Tuscan leather, it is dedicated to constructing some of the finest leather collars, necklaces, harnesses, and bracelets on the market.

(Agent: Matteo Dazzo. Booth: 5742)

MM33

They say, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, when it comes to MM33, it isn’t broken and it definitely doesn’t need fixing. With a signature style of handbag in a wide variety of shades and patterns, there is no going wrong with this unique label. (Agent: Brunella Magrini. Booth: 5752)

Ledeff

The Napoli-based handbag label Ledeff is truly multi-faceted. With its signature lion head logo emblazoned on each of its bags in a burnished gold metal, it has yielded some of the most classically structured and vibrantly colored bags on the market today.

(Agent: Luigia De Felice. Booth: 5734)

