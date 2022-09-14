10 Made In Italy Ready To Wear Brands To Check Out At COTERIE

The Italians are coming! COTERIE is taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy 70 set to showcase at the event. Next up, let’s meet some of the ready to wear labels to obsess over…

Mazzarelli

Since 1960, Mazzarelli has honed and perfected its tailoring excellence and sartorial charm to craft the finest mens shirts. Every single design combines generations-long skill and quality fabrics for timeless and elegant silhouettes.

(Agent: Monica Mazzarelli. Booth: 5837)

Queen Moda

From the coast of Positano, Queen Moda’s has always stayed true to its sun-kissed heritage, featuring luxury beachwear that will instantly transport you to a tropical paradise or, better yet, Italy.

(Agent: Maria Gentile. Booth: 5743)

Caliban

Caliban is a high-end, high-quality womens and menswear label committed to maintaining clean designs and Italian craftsmanship excellence. With bold patterns and undeniably chic silhouettes, what’s not to love?

(Agent: Michela Petrali. Booth: 5841)

Goodmatch

Crafted with sustainable, high quality fabrics, and tailored along the tradition of Italian design excellence, any and all of Goodmatch’s offering is ideal for on-the-go errands and grabbing un aperitivo alike.

(Agent: Vincenzo Bocchi. Booth: 5749)

Giovanna Nicolai

Simply put, Giovanna Nicolai pieces are delightfully bold. With statement silhouettes, tastefully voluminous fabrics, and dynamic prints, there is no denying the joyful aura of this contemporary label.

(Agent: Daniele Macellari. Booth: 5836)

ETiCi

ETiCi’s brand ethos is simple: cool, calm, and collected. Based in Carpi, this long standing womenswear brand has made it its mission to outfit its customer base in its chicest designs while maintaining a low environmental impact.

(Agent: Andrea Vignoli. Booth: 5733)

Gaiofatto

With Gaiofatto, Michela Gaiofatto has strived to deliver styles that not only empower women, but also maintain a fiercely femme aesthetic and an eco-conscious manufacturing practice.

(Agent: Michela Gaiofatto. Booth: 5832)

Ploumanac’h

Looking to perfect your holiday wardrobe for your next getaway? Well, then, from its hand-painted cashmere sweaters to its luxurious linens, the Arenzano-based label Ploumanac’h is your one-stop-shop for any and all resortwear.

(Agent: Filippo Decotto. Booth: 5749)

De Santis by Martin Alvarez

Sleek, fashion-forward garb that will make you do a double-take is kind of what De Santis does best. Founded in 1961, the luxury label has mastered avant-garde style, a commitment to tradition, and perfectly elegant couture for both men and women.

(Agent: Carmine De Santis. Booth: 5825)

Alberto Audenino

For designer Alberto Audenino, sustainable practices and the celebration of women are paramount in the construction of his clothing. What began with crafting collections from recycled materials has now evolved into an internationally-recognized label specializing in seductive pieces perfect for a gala or a night out.

(Agent: Alberto Audenino. Booth: 5831)

