Looking For A Winter Boot? Fashion Influencer Camille Charrière Just Created It

A BoF 500 A-lister, Parisienne Camille Charrière is easily one of the most fetching influencers, Vogue-approved podcast hosts, and style gurus in the industry. And now, she can add “shoe designer” to her already studded résumé.

The former fashion writer and contributor to major online luxury fashion destinations─ever heard of Net-a-Porter and Matchesfashion?─has undoubtedly become the face of cool, French girl style. While her more humble beginnings in the fashion industry date back to her blogging days, she now boasts an impressive 1 million followers on Instagram, so it’s easy to see how she’s become a go-to for brands.

Considering her previous collaborations with major fashion houses Chloé, Mango, and Tommy Hilfiger (oh, and H&M, too), her new three-boot capsule collection with the Berlin-based women’s boot brand Aeydē comes as a surprise to nobody. When she first came across the brand’s Instagram, she immediately fell head over heels (or, shall we say, boots) for Aeydē’s traditional black boot. And so, when the brand reached out for a collaboration, there was no doubt it would be an endeavor she’d be all for.

Known for its emphasis on subtle luxury and appeal to the everyday woman, and an unwillingness to sacrifice quality for design, the brand appeals to Charrière’s eclectic style in more ways than one. Undoubtedly, that same shared style is exactly what inspired the offering that dropped earlier last week.

The designs mirror Charrière’s now-famous laidback aesthetic, which screams with simplicity and versatility yet demands quality and stature. The uncomplicated, black and white leather designs echo that style with ease, thanks to a low-block square-toed loafer, a 1960s-inspired retro boot, and an angular cowboy boot.

The low-block Gwyneth loafer, crafted from calf and nappa leathers, is modest in style and a seamless day-to-night transitional piece. While the low heel gives off a feminine silhouette, the two-tone adds an undeniable level of versatility.

In contrast with the modest poise evoked from the loafer, the white Camille boot is a flirtatious take on a mid-height block heel. Inspired by Charrière’s fashion inspiration, Sharon Tate, this cream-colored, square-toed boot is the perfect companion to a pair of flared jeans or a mini leather skirt. How about that for versatility?

The black Diana boot is, perhaps, the most timeless of the trio. Resembling a cowboy boot and offering an angular block heel, the boot is predominantly black with a creamy, elastic gusset running up the sides. It makes for a perfect touch to any outfit—but if your style resembles Charrière’s, you’ll probably pair them with a total denim-on-denim look.

As with most things this year, designing the capsule via Zoom meetings was no walk in the park. But, considering the fan base the collection has clearly amassed, not to mention Charrière’s chic creative direction, it seems as though success was inevitable.

