Zadig & Voltaire Donating 100% of Proceeds From Their Art Is Hope Collection To Black Art In America

by Eddie Roche
Zadig & Voltaire has partnered with Black Art In America, the Georgia based organization whose mission is to document, preserve and promote the contributions of the African American arts community. Zadig & Voltaire has pledged a lump sum to allow for the employment of a black art educator and will continue to donate a percent of proceeds from sales, plus 100% of the proceeds from their Art is Hope Collection.

The collection is scheduled to be available through the Fall and you can check it out online HERE. 

