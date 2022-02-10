News

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Splurge-Worthy Gems For Your Loved Ones!

by Julia Oakes
Foundrae; Muzo

‘Tis the season of chocolates and diamonds! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time load up your shopping carts with must-have gems for all the special someones in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your S.O. or treating yourself, there’s no better time to spend a little extra on something sparkly. Scroll for our beloved splurge-worthy picks! 

Argyle Drop Earrings, $3,900, Valery Brinda

(Courtesy Valery Brinda)

I Heart Rainbows Bracelet, $18,000, Emily P. Wheeler

(Courtesy Emily P. Wheeler)

18k Gold Diamond Emerald Necklace, $5,950, Kamal

(Courtesy Kamal)

Rainbow Sapphire Bracelet, $14,950, Lindsey Scoggins

(Courtesy Lindsey Scoggins)

Wishbone Charm Pendant, $800, SYNA

(Courtesy SYNA)

Round Swiss Topaz Onyx Ring, $1,705, Dinari Jewels

(Courtesy Dinari Jewels)

Flower Bypass Hoops, $3,650, Nak Armstrong

(Courtesy Nak Armstrong)

Floating Sapphire Heart and Diamond Ring, $2,700, Ri Noor

(Courtesy Ri Noor)

Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Watch, $2,990, Swiss Watch Expo

(Courtesy Swiss Watch Expo)

Anniversary Emerald and Diamond Heart Drop Earrings, $6,300, Jemma Wynne

(Courtesy Jemma Wynne)

Gold Charm Bracelet with Vitreous Enamel and Pearls, $4,625, Rondel

(Courtesy Rondel)

Neon Pink Enamel Ring with Diamonds, $6,450, Melissa Kaye

(Courtesy Melissa Kaye)

Custom Name Tennis Necklace, $18,400, Carbon & Hyde

(Courtesy Carbon & Hyde)

Moon Love Token, $1,500, Ashley Zhang

(Courtesy Ashley Zhang)

Eden Drop Earrings, price upon request, Thelma West

(Courtesy Thelma West)

Marquise Cut Diamond Ring, $8,000, Harvey Owen

(Courtesy Harvey Owen)

Uva Drop Earrings, $6,650, Deborah Pagani

(Courtesy Deborah Pagani)

Woman Hugging Man Pendant, $1,200, Neptune Jewels

(Courtesy Neptune Jewels)

Romantica Classic Ruby Ring, $2,760, Ilene Joy

(Courtesy Ilene Joy)

White Gold Double Wrist Cuff, $9,950, Trio By AME

(Courtesy Trio By AME)

Pod Pendant, $1,995, Jolly Bijou

(Courtesy Jolly Bijou)

Tie The Knot Bracelet, $9,000, Future Fortune

(Courtesy Future Fortune)

Eternal Baguette Band, $2,600, Katkim

(Courtesy Katkim)

Fancy Cocktail Ring, $7,350, Muzo

(Courtesy Muzo)

Pink Sapphire Hexagonal Origami Hoops, $5,940, Katherine Jetter

(Courtesy Katherine Jetter)

Dream Shell Chrysoprase Pendant, $2,275, Renna

(Courtesy Renna)

Custom Heart Medallion, $2,995, Foundrae

(Courtesy Foundrae)

