Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Splurge-Worthy Gems For Your Loved Ones!

‘Tis the season of chocolates and diamonds! Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time load up your shopping carts with must-have gems for all the special someones in your life. Whether you’re shopping for your S.O. or treating yourself, there’s no better time to spend a little extra on something sparkly. Scroll for our beloved splurge-worthy picks!

Argyle Drop Earrings, $3,900, Valery Brinda

I Heart Rainbows Bracelet, $18,000, Emily P. Wheeler

18k Gold Diamond Emerald Necklace, $5,950, Kamal

Rainbow Sapphire Bracelet, $14,950, Lindsey Scoggins

Wishbone Charm Pendant, $800, SYNA

Round Swiss Topaz Onyx Ring, $1,705, Dinari Jewels

Flower Bypass Hoops, $3,650, Nak Armstrong

Floating Sapphire Heart and Diamond Ring, $2,700, Ri Noor

Omega Constellation Mother of Pearl Diamond Watch, $2,990, Swiss Watch Expo

Anniversary Emerald and Diamond Heart Drop Earrings, $6,300, Jemma Wynne

Gold Charm Bracelet with Vitreous Enamel and Pearls, $4,625, Rondel

Neon Pink Enamel Ring with Diamonds, $6,450, Melissa Kaye

Custom Name Tennis Necklace, $18,400, Carbon & Hyde

Moon Love Token, $1,500, Ashley Zhang

Eden Drop Earrings, price upon request, Thelma West

Marquise Cut Diamond Ring, $8,000, Harvey Owen

Uva Drop Earrings, $6,650, Deborah Pagani

Woman Hugging Man Pendant, $1,200, Neptune Jewels

Romantica Classic Ruby Ring, $2,760, Ilene Joy

White Gold Double Wrist Cuff, $9,950, Trio By AME

Pod Pendant, $1,995, Jolly Bijou

Tie The Knot Bracelet, $9,000, Future Fortune

Eternal Baguette Band, $2,600, Katkim

Fancy Cocktail Ring, $7,350, Muzo

Pink Sapphire Hexagonal Origami Hoops, $5,940, Katherine Jetter

Dream Shell Chrysoprase Pendant, $2,275, Renna

Custom Heart Medallion, $2,995, Foundrae

