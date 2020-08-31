Get The TA Glow! Tracy Anderson Launches Five Skincare Balms

Now fans of fitness guru Tracy Anderson and her method can fully immerse themselves in her lifestyle—literally from tip-to-toe.

Anderson, who’s known for her glowing complexion, collaborated with organic brand Dr. Doug’s on a range called Skin Sequence; a collection of five balms with an array of skin-enhancing and holistic physical benefits.

The gym bag-ready offering includes the Got Physical Balm, which offers joint pain relief and reduces muscle soreness, an anti-inflammatory Tightening Balm to help combat stretch marks, and the antioxidant-rich Essential Balm (ideal for dry, itchy skin).

Meanwhile the Adventure Balm is formulated with zinc and natural sunscreen and insect repelling properties, making it an ideal skincare hero for those currently committed to taking their workouts outdoors.

For the face, there’s also the non comedogenic and antibacterial Expression Balm, which boasts vitamins and acne-fighting properties. (Because nothing ruins a post-workout exercise high like a pesky breakout!)

Her foray into skincare products marks another chapter into what has been a busy year for the fitness entrepreneur and celebrity personal trainer, recently becoming engaged to her boyfriend Chris Asplundh.

With her indoor fitness studios in New York and Los Angeles mainly forced to temporarily close—al fresco classes are still happening at the Water Mill location–due to the spread of COVID, Anderson upped the ante with her digital and social media output. She also recently launched her Gym of the Future concept; an innovative, high tech way to experience her popular classes. (You can read our chief marketing officer’s review here!)

The five balms cost $65 each and can be purchased on tracyanderson.com.

