Inside Max Mara’s Hamptons Shopping Experience

Max Mara and The Daily Summer hosted an exclusive shopping experience at The Reform Club – one of the Hamptons’ most luxurious and picturesque resort destinations set in the heart of Amagansett on Thursday. The event was co-hosted by The Daily’s Hamptons and Palm Beach editor, Lizzi Bickford, as well as fashion and lifestyle tastemakers Casey Fremont, Lauren Remington Platt, Georgina Bloomberg and Elisabeth Munder.

Set on the grounds of 21 House, The Reform Club’s most prestigious and luxurious cottage on its impeccably designed and sprawling property, guests were immersed in a quintessential Hamptons experience which included a curated tour of Max Mara’s Pre-Fall and Winter 2020 Collection. The collection’s timeless pieces in neutral and jewel tones were highlighted by 21 House’s robust modern art collection, prominently featured throughout the stunning home away from home.

The intimate gathering included a select group of top Hamptons VIPs including Talia Oringer, Corri Brummit, Rashmi Budhram, Dria Murphy and Courtney Leidy who enjoyed classic Italian cocktails such as peach bellinis and elderflower spritzes while shopping for their favorite cold weather items including Max Mara’s iconic Teddy Coat, sleek leather pants, cozy cashmere sweaters, silk skirts and tonal tops. Guests also enjoyed rose by Out East and white wine by The Calling as well as a locally-sourced lunch prepared by Amagansett-based, farm-to-table restaurant Rosie’s. Flowers for the event were arranged by celebrated Hamptons florist Arthur Gobalek.

