The Wall Street Hotel Is Lighting Up Wall Street With The Daily & Markarian

Fashion is coming to Wall Street! Our friends at the newly-opened The Wall Street Hotel and The Daily teamed up with Markarian to come up with the concept for their inaugural holiday tree. The luxury hotel is ringing in their first festive season with a 14-foot martini-inspired festive tree, aptly named “Markarian-tini,” designed and crafted by Markarian’s founder and creative director Ali O’Neill. The tree sits in the hotel’s Lounge on Pearl and will be officially unveiled tomorrow evening at an intimate gathering.

The chicest tree in Manhattan will feature glass icicles, martini glasses, oyster shells, and caviar-themed ornaments as well as traditional lights and metallic globes. It also pays homage to the hotel’s ownership group, The Paspaley Family, who are best known for their South Sea pearling trade.

“I am excited to be a part of designing The Wall Street Hotel’s holiday decor this season, as it provided me the opportunity to view the festive season through the lens of a hotel guest,” said O’Neill. “We took inspiration from many places and mixed in different types of ornaments, trimmings and baubles to create an impactful design with lots of bright lights and shiny elements meant to catch your eye from the street and usher you into the Lounge on Pearl.”

To celebrate, there will be a special ‘Lighting Up Wall Street’ package, which includes a two-night stay in luxurious accommodations, $50 credit to dine at La Marchande, a mother of pearl key pendant to take home, and two bespoke martinis at Lounge on Pearl. Guests will also be able to enjoy a Martini Advent Calendar throughout the month in the Lounge on Pearl, which is featuring a curated selection of martinis starting on December 13, and each day leading up to Christmas day.

“For the hotel’s first festive season we wanted to really make a statement but stay true to who we are as a luxury boutique hotel,” said David Sandler, general manager. “We wanted to create an immersive guest experience that went beyond just a tree in the lobby and a wreath on the front doors. In partnering with Markarian and The Daily Front Row, we not only were able to creatively showcase the hotel for the holiday season but set the tone for many years to come.”

Get thee to Wall Street!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.