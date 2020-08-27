The CFDA has released the official calendar of participating designers showing next month at a very different New York Fashion Week. It’s a little confusing to know who is showing in person and who is only showing digitally, but we’ll figure that out in the next few weeks.

Let’s start with the designers who are not on the calendar at all: Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, Pyer Moss, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell. The Row, Prabal Gurung, Telfar, Proezna Schouler, Vaquera, Christopher John Rogers, Batsheva, Lela Rose, and The Blonds. Sies Marjan is also out after shuttering in June.

The week will begin on Sunday, September 13th with a live show by Jason Wu at 5pm at Spring Studios. (The full schedule can be read HERE.) Harlem Fashion Row will also be showing digitally the same day. The rest of the week will be a combo of live and virtual shows with the digital platform RUNWAY360 hosting the bulk of the shows. Familiar brands include Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui, Dennis Basso, Nicole Miller, Alice + Olivia, Jonathan Simkhai, and LeQuan Smith. Marchesa also makes a return to the schedule.

Fifteen names are new to the schedule: Aknvas, Anne Klein, Colleen Allen, Dur Doux, Duncan, Frederick Anderson, Frère, Imitation of Christ (back for the first time since 2013), Oak & Acorn, Theophilio, Venicew, Wiederhoeft. LA-based brand Wolk Morais (formerly Ruffian) are on the NYFW calendar for the first time too. The week will conclude on Wednesday with an assumed digital event from Tom Ford.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the global fashion industry and hit New York particularly hard,” said Steven

Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “Fashion week is a critical time when brands are able to connect with

press, retailers and consumers, and I’m proud of how quickly the CFDA pivoted to support the needs of the industry

by creating RUNWAY360. We are excited to see 15 new American brands on the schedule – many for the first time –

who might not have had the opportunity to share their collections to a global audience without access to

RUNWAY360.”

New York Men’s Day (NYMD) is also returning to the official calendar to showcase ten menswear and gender fluid designers, including four new designers. The featured designers who are showing digitally are APOTTS, Carter Young, David Hart, Future Lovers of Tomorrow, Ka Wa Key, Official Rebrand, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, Timo Weiland, and Wataru Tominga. The digital launches are scheduled for September 15th from 9am to 11am EST. (One has to wonder if digital presentations will run 15 minutes late like real shows usually do…)

“This season is obviously very different from the past NYMD’s we have done, but it’s now more important than ever to provide a platform for emerging designers to showcase their collections and its why NYMD was conceived in the first place,” Erin Hawker, founder of NYMD explains. “We’re extremely happy to continue our mission of supporting new and young talent and even though we might not be showing in physical spaces this season, we’re still proud to be able to offer a digital space for our designers to make it uniquely their own to showcase their creations to the world.”

NYFW is September September 13th-16th.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.