The Gucci Model Challenge on TikTok Will Make You LOL

Grab your headscarf and every mismatched layer you own, the teens are teaching us how to transform into a Gucci model in a flash.

This viral trend to Gucci-ify your outfit was started by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson, whose original audio explaining how to get the look features in all of the clips which have since been reposted by resourceful social media users. So far, the tag #GucciModelChallenge has already been viewed over eight million times.

In the explainer, Watson breaks down the key elements to becoming a Gucci model—headscarf, clear heels with socks, vinyl pants, a random vest, you get the drift…. The result? A runway-ready vibe that Alessandro Michele would approve of.

Scroll down below to see our faves from the challenge. Now, where did we leave those oversized sunglasses?