The Gucci Model Challenge on TikTok Will Make You LOL

by Freya Drohan
(TikTok)

Grab your headscarf and every mismatched layer you own, the teens are teaching us how to transform into a Gucci model in a flash.

This viral trend to Gucci-ify your outfit was started by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson, whose original audio explaining how to get the look features in all of the clips which have since been reposted by resourceful social media users. So far, the tag #GucciModelChallenge has already been viewed over eight million times.

In the explainer, Watson breaks down the key elements to becoming a Gucci model—headscarf, clear heels with socks, vinyl pants, a random vest, you get the drift…. The result? A runway-ready vibe that Alessandro Michele would approve of.

Scroll down below to see our faves from the challenge. Now, where did we leave those oversized sunglasses?

@jorgechaconh

Call me gucci😅😅 #guccimodel #tiktokfashion #guccimodelchallenge #style #siempreelegante

♬ original sound – unofficiallachwatson

@seannaltman

Did a little photoshoot at the end! @gucci let me model for you!!! #Gucci #guccimodel #femboys #guccimodelchallenge #fashion #fyp

♬ How to look like a Gucci model – morganpresleyxo

@patrickstarrr

🥺Can we get Gucci to rep Plus size? #gucci #guccimodel #guccimodelchallenge #fyp #foryou #tiktokfashion

♬ original sound – unofficiallachwatson

@thevelvetsecret

Having fun with this trend 🤩 #guccimodel #guccimodelchallenge #tiktokfashion #fyp

♬ original sound – unofficiallachwatson

@citraamr

This one is out from my comfort zone and it’s really fun #fyp #guccimodel #guccimodelchallenge #foryoupage #modest #tiktokfashion

♬ original sound – unofficiallachwatson

@shaayyne

gucci model behavior #guccigang #guccimodelchallenge #FitCheck

♬ How to look like a Gucci model – morganpresleyxo

@poison.ivyyyy

Did this work? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #gucci #guccimodel #guccimodelchallenge #fashion

♬ How to look like a Gucci model – morganpresleyxo

@irenezhouye

Muriéndonos de calor haciendo el vídeo #guccimodel #humor #comedia #tiktokfashion #viral #fyp #xyzbca #guccimodelchallenge

♬ original sound – unofficiallachwatson

