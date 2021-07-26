The Daily Summer Celebrates The Hamptons’ Most Stylish With A Back Garden Soirée

Over the weekend The Daily Summer brought a few of our best dressed friends to the backyard of Charlotte and Sophie Bickley’s gorgeous Southampton home for a party to celebrate the Hamptons’ Most Stylish list, presented by Whispering Angel and Kerastase.

The evening brought out a who’s who of Hamptonites, including Tinamarie Clark, Samantha Cohen, Niyo Malik, Timo Weiland, Gillian and Serena Miniter, Fern Mallis, Jennifer Miller, Nicole Miller, Frederico Azevedo (and his adorable puppy), Alex Cohen, Yorgos and Alicia Tsibiridis, Chris Coffee, Mara Siegler, David Florentin, Blue One’s Jarrett and Crystal Willis, Chantel Waterbury, Roger Mele, MoAnA Luu, Mariah Strongin, Nancy Kane, Lara Shriftman, Kyle Roth, Claudia Allegra, Bari Yorke, and The Daily Summer’s Freya Drohan, Alex Dickerson, Lizzi Bickford Meadow, Monica Forman, Nandini Vaid, and Eddie Roche.

Midway through the event Cuba Gooding Jr. got on the mic and welcomed rising star Palmer Winston (in a chic blue Hervé Leger dress) who delivered the first-ever live performance of her original songs. (Read all about her HERE!) Other ladies sporting Hervé Leger on the evening included Sophie Sumner, Jourdan Sloane, Alina Baikova, Olivia Caputo, Jessica Parker Winston, and Kylie Vonnahhme.

Organic and low-sugar libations from Miami Cocktail Co. kept guests’ thirsts quenched as they caught up with friends old and new, while others clinked chilled Lamberti prosecco cocktails or sipped on Swoon lemonade.

Guests went home with goodies from Zitomer, clean tequila seltzers provided by Volley, Cindy Bressler, Mud WTR, Athletic Greens, Sugarbreak, Selvatixa Jewelry, Neuro Mints, Beam Capsules, AMP Human, and a copy of the latest issue of The Daily Summer.

Until next year…

